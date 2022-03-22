Identiv's Leigh Dow Honored as Industry Leader in Marketing and Security Technology

Company's VP of Global Marketing Recognized by SIA, DoseID, NFC Forum, and Fast Company

FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Leigh Dow, Vice President of Global Marketing, has been recognized by the Security Industry Association and Fast Company for her work as a thought leader in marketing and the security technology industry. In addition, Dow has taken on new roles at DoseID as Marketing Chair and as IoT Working Group Secretary for NFC Forum, furthering the accessibility and adoption of RFID technology.

Leigh Dow, Identiv Vice President of Global Marketing, has been recognized by the Security Industry Association and Fast Company for her work as a thought leader in marketing and the security technology industry. In addition, Dow has taken on new roles at DoseID as Marketing Chair and as IoT Working Group Secretary for NFC Forum, furthering the accessibility and adoption of RFID technology. (PRNewswire)

Leigh Dow , Identiv VP of Global Marketing, Recognized by SIA, DoseID, NFC Forum, and Fast Company

The Security Industry Association (SIA) named Dow to the inaugural honoree list for the SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 . New in 2022, this initiative presented by the SIA Women in Security Forum honors 100 women in the security industry each year who are role models for actively advancing diversity, inclusion, innovation, and leadership in the community.

"It is an honor to be selected among the remarkable women in the inaugural SIA WISF Power 100, and I am looking forward to seeing each of them in person at this year's ISC West event," said Dow. "Women are a growing force in the tech industry and SIA has been instrumental in creating opportunities, training, and resources for us in the security industry."

The Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business. Dow was selected to join the organization based on her expertise and proven track record in the technology marketing industry. As a member, Dow joins industry-leading peers and writes about technology's impact on humanity.

DoseID , a self-governing consortium established to unify the industry around an approach to serialized, radio frequency identification (RFID)-tagged pharmaceutical products, has appointed Dow as Marketing Chair. In this position, Dow leads the effort to help the DoseID Consortium achieve its mission of expanding use of RFID marketing in the healthcare space.

As the newly selected IoT Working Group Secretary for NFC Forum , Dow and other SIG Working Group and Task Force members execute activities meant to build value across key market sectors. These activities provide a highly stable framework for extensive application development, seamless interoperable solutions, and security for near field identification (NFC)-enabled transactions.

Leigh Dow was appointed Identiv VP of Global Marketing in November 2020 and brings more than 20 years of marketing, branding, and public relations leadership to these teams. Starting her career in government affairs and later founding an award-winning marketing agency, she is a frequent speaker on marketing topics and a contributing content author.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact:

identiv@matternow.com

Identiv Logo (PRNewsfoto/Identiv) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Identiv