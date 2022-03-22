Liquid Instruments Announces New Instruments and Enhancements for Moku:Go to Expand Use Cases and Transform Engineering Education

Moku:Go and Moku:Pro to Introduce New Capabilities and Improve Usability for Students, Scientists and Engineers

SAN DIEGO and CANBERRA, Australia, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Instruments , an innovator in precision software-defined instrumentation, today announced new enhancements for Moku:Go, a complete, portable and accessible lab solution platform designed for engineers and students to actively test designs and projects. Moku:Go features a full range of connectivity, optional programmable power supplies and an intuitive user interface.

Liquid Instruments (PRNewswire)

These enhancements include the addition of new instruments for Moku:Go:

Digital Filter Box: A tool to design and build infinite impulse response (IIR) filters, useful for noise filtering, signal amplification and more.

FIR Filter Builder: A tool to design and build finite impulse response (FIR) filters, useful for DSP system design and impulse response simulation.

Lock-in Amplifier: An instrument used to isolate a known signal from a noisy environment. Lock-in amplifiers are versatile instruments that can be used for a variety of applications such as analog radio and laser control. An instrument used to isolate a known signal from a noisy environment.are versatile instruments that can be used for a variety of applications such as analog radio and laser control.

Moku:Go was designed to be a cross-curriculum software-defined instrumentation tool for Electrical and Computer Engineering ("ECE") students, with its initial instrument suite focusing on circuits courses, power electronics, and automation control. This release expands Moku:Go's capabilities with the Digital Filter Box and FIR Filter Builder, effective teaching tools for real-time digital signal processing. This release also brings a Lock-in Amplifier – a specialized instrument that has gained popularity in recent years in Physics but is rarely seen in teaching tools. Moku:Go now also features LabVIEW API integration, a standard API for many industrial engineering environments.

This introduction brings the total number of instruments featured on Moku:Go to 11, and illustrates how Liquid Instruments is able to take advantage of its FPGA-based platform to quickly down-deploy instruments from Moku:Lab and Moku:Pro onto Moku:Go with a consistent user experience at an accessible cost.

"We are excited to announce these new enhancements, which will significantly expand the use cases for Moku:Go," said Prof. Daniel Shaddock, CEO of Liquid Instruments. "Our development path for Moku:Go's instrument suite deepens its applications in ECE while expanding into Physics, Computer Science, and more. This year we plan to further expand the software-defined test platform with the addition of protocol analysis to the existing Logic Analyzer instrument, and will add Moku Cloud Compile, a playground for custom digital signal processing in FPGA. We are confident that the addition of these features, combined with Multi-instrument Mode anticipated for June of this year, will drive Moku:Go to become the master test and measurement kit for classes across STEM education."

"Affordable PC-based test equipment, designed with students in mind, is becoming a key educational component for aspiring engineers," said Robert Saunders, Assistant Department Head, Electrical Engineering, University of Arkansas. "Adding FIR and IIR real-time filter design to an already feature-rich environment is an asset for many student projects in engineering."

"The enhancements announced today demonstrate how our software-defined platform supports our ability to roll out easy, fast upgrades and rapidly add new features in response to customer demand," Shaddock added. "We are also looking forward to introducing new capabilities on the high-performance Moku:Pro, including the addition of a new Laser Lock Box instrument and new usability enhancements for Multi-instrument Mode that will make it easier for scientists and engineers to configure and use multiple instruments together."

For more information about Moku:Go and its new features, please visit: www.liquidinstruments.com/products/hardware-platforms/mokugo

About Liquid Instruments

Liquid Instruments is a leader in precision software-defined instrumentation and is revolutionizing the way that students, scientists, and engineers learn, discover, and create. Their hardware and software solutions leverage the computational power of FPGAs to create highly versatile instrumentation for acquiring and analyzing data, generating complex waveforms, and implementing closed loop control systems. For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com .

