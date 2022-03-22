Palmolive® and Walmart to Shake Up Dish Liquid Category with Breakthrough Technology that Helps Reduce Plastic Waste

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tough on grease, and now gentler on the planet. It's time to stop throwing away your plastic dish soap bottles and make the smarter choice to reuse them. Palmolive and Walmart are shaking up the dish soap category with the launch of the new Palmolive Shake & Clean Dish Soap, which works brilliantly to cut grease on dishes while helping families easily reduce plastic waste consumption and take care of our planet.

A trusted brand for over 50 years, Palmolive continues to evolve and look for ways to enhance the daily lives of consumers. "Every act of care makes a difference. Sustainability is a core value that we embrace, and we're excited to further deliver on our commitment to sustainability by teaming up with Walmart on this innovation with a breakthrough new technology," says Joana Baquero, Marketing Director for Dish.

Palmolive's plastic waste reduction journey started two years ago, when the brand transitioned all its ultra dish soap bottles to 100% recycled plastic*, which equals 5,200 tons less plastic waste over a year. "We continue this journey with Palmolive Shake & Clean in tandem with Walmart where we can now encourage people to reuse their bottles and lessen their carbon footprint," says Baquero.

Palmolive Shake & Clean is one way Palmolive is reimagining a future with less plastic. Palmolive Shake & Clean is eco-friendly because it results in 75% less plastic waste** by allowing people to reuse an existing bottle instead of throwing it away. It's as easy as filling, pouring, and shaking! The 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients are also tough on grease, gentle on the planet. The bottle in the starter kit is made from 100% recycled plastic and both the bottle and carton are widely recyclable. The concentrated gel pouch makes it easy to refill the reusable bottle, uses less plastic, and requires less water in transport, all of which contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of dishwashing.

Three Easy Steps:

Simply fill your empty dish soap bottle with water to the line

Add the 5oz gel dish soap concentrate from the pouch

video ) Shake it and watch how the breakthrough 4x concentrated formula activates instantly to yield a new 20oz bottle of soap (

With 50+ years of trusted cleaning, you can depend on Palmolive to powerfully cut grease on contact and help you clean quickly and effectively. As always, their family-friendly dishwashing liquid formulas have 0% parabens and phosphates and are proudly made with 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients.

"Colgate-Palmolive is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people and the planet. And with Palmolive Shake & Clean, we're taking a step towards a healthier, zero-waste future, and we will continue to evolve our sustainability efforts," says Joana Baquero. "Good for your home, and now good for the planet, families can now take a small step toward a big difference."

"Walmart has long-standing commitments in sustainability, including selling products that use less resources and generate less waste," said Corey Bender, merchandising vice president, household essentials, for Walmart U.S. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Colgate-Palmolive to bring Palmolive Shake & Clean Dish Soap to our customers, an innovative product that provides very effective cleaning while reducing plastic waste."

Available exclusively at Walmart, in 2,000 stores nationwide and at walmart.com

*46oz and under. Based on estimated 2021 US and Canada volumes.

** per refill using an existing bottle vs. buying a new 20 ounce bottle

Key Benefits:

75% less plastic waste**

** per refill using an existing bottle vs. buying a new 20 ounce bottle

Reusable bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic (bottle with cap on is recyclable)

4x concentrated formula activates instantly***

***add water to the 5oz gel to yield a 20oz bottle of soap

Cuts grease on dishes with family friendly formulas

Free from parabens, phosphates and uses 100% biodegradable cleaning ingredients

Starter kit includes one reusable dish soap bottle and one dish soap refill pouch

Two distinctive scents: floral breeze and fresh citrus

Price: $2.48 (includes 1 reusable bottle and 1 dish soap refill pouch)

Availability: Available at Walmart.com and Walmart stores nationwide

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands, such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

