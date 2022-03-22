PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS JOINS ATO ON AWS PROGRAM

RESTON, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has joined the Authority to Operate (ATO) on Amazon Web Services (AWS), a program helping AWS Partners meet their customers' authorization needs, whether it be architecting, configuring, deploying, or integrating tools and controls. Plus3 IT Systems' membership in this program demonstrates its proven ability to assist customers looking to achieve compliance authorization with AWS.

As the first national security-focused AWS Partner to be accepted into ATO on AWS Program, Plus3 IT presented two unique open-sourced tools it designed, Watchmaker and Tardigrade, to assist agencies in achieving security and compliance to accelerate authorization. In addition to these tools, Plus3 IT showcased its deep history in supporting customers' authorization requirements through secure and compliant design, architecture, configuration, deployment, and integration.

ATO on AWS Program assists AWS Partners in meeting their customers' needs for strict security, privacy, and compliance requirements for healthcare, privacy, national security, and financial industries. ATO on AWS supports workloads for government organizations, such as FedRAMP, FISMA, the RMF, and CMMC in the U.S., GDPR for EU/UK-based workloads and other regions, Government of Canada Protected B, Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) in Australia, the ISO 27000-series international standards, and others.

"Being welcomed into ATO on AWS Program as the first national security-focused partner is a testament of the work Plus3 IT has prioritized since inception," said Joel Loyd, Vice President, Cloud Services at Plus3 IT. "We are proud to be the only ATO program consultant partner offering deep expertise in RMF, DISA STIGS, and NatSec agency-specific security policy and controls."

Since 2015, Plus3 IT has been helping Federal Government customers with cloud adoption and cloud optimization using AWS. Plus3 IT has unique approaches to address cloud adoption challenges and risks with a focus on security compliance.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small, disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As a firm with expertise in cloud services, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

