QBE North America Appoints a New Non-Executive Director

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristen Dauphinais as a Non-Executive Director of the QBE North America Board. She will serve on the People & Remuneration, Audit, Risk & Capital, Investment and Nominations Committees. Kristen will help guide the North America operations with a special focus on digital capabilities and innovation, simplification, and existing and emerging threats.

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America) (PRNewswire)

This appointment brings QBE North America's total board membership to nine, with Truett Tate serving as Board Chairman.

About Kristen Dauphinais

Kristen has more than 25 years of diverse insurance industry leadership experience, holding a variety of leadership positions. With a strong eye for innovation, her most recent role was Head of U.S. Cyber and Tech for Beazley, where she was a part of their senior leadership team. Prior to Beazley, Kristen held roles with AIG, Marsh and the Connor Insurance Agency.

She also holds a bachelor's degree in International Business and Spanish from Trinity University.

"I'm excited to welcome a new member to the QBE North America Board, especially someone with Kristen's underwriting experience, leadership expertise and background," said Truett Tate, Chairman of the QBE North America Board of Directors. "Kristen has deep knowledge and insights across technology, cyber, underwriting, professional liability, broker development and customer focus – all of which will be essential to our strategic decision making. I look forward to her partnership and the perspective she will bring to the Board."

About QBE

QBE North America is global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2021 of $6.29 billion. Information on QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America