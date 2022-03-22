Scott Frederick joins Pacific Western Bank as SVP, Business Development Officer for Asset-Based Lending in Midwest Region

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Western Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Frederick has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President, Business Development Officer on its asset-based lending team. He will be located in Oak Park, Illinois. Scott will be driving the Bank's efforts to deliver asset-based lending solutions to middle-market businesses throughout the Midwestern States- including Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Missouri and his home state of Illinois.

"Scott has a deep commitment and proven knowledge base to draw on when working with the asset based lending clients he serves," said Matt Lernor, Managing Director, Pacific Western Business Finance. "I am looking forward to having someone of his caliber and credibility leading our Midwestern expansion efforts, while delivering the financing necessary to allow established Business Owners to meet their operating objectives," concluded Lernor.

Scott has over twenty-eight years of experience in the commercial finance industry. He joins Pacific Western Bank having spent the past two years working with First Business Specialty Finance, a division of First Business Bank. There he served as a VP, Business Development Officer in charge of growing one of the Bank's working capital products. Prior to that he spent 14 years affiliated with Crestmark, where he was a Regional 1st Vice President responsible for developing new relationships, analyzing meaningful business opportunities and structuring and closing asset based loans. Scott is Six Sigma Certified. He is also an active member in various industry associations including- Association for Corporate Growth (Chicago Chapter) and the Turnaround Management Association (TMA Chicago-Milwaukee). Scott holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Hope College. In his free time Scott enjoys golfing and fishing with his son, Harrison. He avid sports fan of the University of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers and Lions.

