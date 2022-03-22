SHAFTER, Calif. and DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital ("Trive"), the Dallas-based private equity firm, is excited to announce its recent investment in BPS Supply Group ("BPS"). Headquartered in Shafter, California, BPS is a leading distributor of industrial pipes, valves, fittings and engineered products to a variety of end markets.

Trive Capital Partners with BPS Supply Group (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1968, BPS serves a diverse customer base across its 18 branch locations in the United States. In addition to its extensive product portfolio, BPS offers a range of services and custom solutions, including onsite actuation, pipe coating and inspection, and inventory management.

Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital, commented, "BPS is a scaled platform with an established track record of expanding its product and service offering, growing its footprint through acquisition and greenfield, and serving as a solutions-oriented partner to its customers. The company is well-positioned to accelerate its growth, and we look forward to partnering with the BPS team as they strategically target new end markets and continue to broaden its offering."

BPS President, Dan Byrum stated, "We are excited to form this new partnership with the Trive team as we collaborate on our next phase of growth. In addition to aligning with our principles and core values, Trive shares our vision for further expanding BPS' geographic coverage and service offering organically and inorganically. We will continue to focus on the exceptional service and expertise provided to our valued customers for over 54 years, while leveraging the additional resources provided through our partnership with Trive."

BMO Middle Market M&A acted as exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of BPS Supply Group.

About BPS Supply Group

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Shafter, California, BPS is a leading provider of industrial pipes, valves and fittings, offering best-in-class distribution and value-added services. BPS's high-touch service model and robust SKU offering has driven long-term relationships with a broad base of premier customers in various industries. BPS has strategic geographic coverage with 18 branch locations in across 6 states and 3 key regions.

About Trive

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with approximately $3.6 billion in assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Visit http://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trive Capital