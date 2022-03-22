UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to accept Patriot Award in Knoxville

Congressional Medal of Honor Society award recipients announced in conjunction with National Medal of Honor Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medal of Honor Celebration Committee announces that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will accept the Patriot Award, the highest individual award bestowed by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, in person at the upcoming Medal of Honor Celebration in Knoxville in September. In addition to the Patriot Award, the Bob Hope Award for Entertainment will be presented to actor Dennis Quaid and the Distinguished Citizen Award to Dr. Timothy Miller at the Patriot Award Gala on Sept. 10. The announcement of these award winners coincides with National Medal of Honor Day on March 25.

“To understand the heart and soul of our country, look no further than the service and sacrifice of our military men and women,” said Ambassador Nikki Haley. “Now, more than ever, we should honor these Medal of Honor Recipients for representing the best of America. I’m proud and humbled to join them this year at the Patriot Award Gala to honor their service.” (PRNewswire)

"To understand the heart and soul of our country, look no further than the service and sacrifice of our military men and women," said Ambassador Haley. "Now, more than ever, we should honor these Medal of Honor Recipients for representing the best of America. I'm proud and humbled to join them this year at the Patriot Award Gala to honor their service."

The Patriot Award is reserved for people who have distinguished themselves as Americans dedicated to freedom and the ideals represented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Haley was the first female governor of South Carolina. She was also the first female Asian American governor, and the first Indian American in a presidential cabinet, serving as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society awards recognize organizations or individuals who promote and perpetuate the principles upon which our nation is founded; encourage the values of courage, commitment and selfless service; or who have demonstrated patriotism, valor and fidelity. To be awarded one of these medallions by the Society is a rare occurrence, as only a Medal of Honor Recipient may nominate someone for these awards.

The Bob Hope Award is reserved for entertainers who have distinguished themselves by outstanding service to or positive portrayal of the U.S. military in literature or film. Quaid starred in "The Right Stuff" and will portray President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film based on best-selling biography, "The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism," by Paul Kengor.

The Distinguished Citizen Award is bestowed on people who have distinguished themselves as Americans dedicated to freedom and the ideals represented by the Society. Miller is a retired plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and professor emeritus and former chief of plastic surgery at UCLA Health, as well as a Bronze Star recipient for his service in Vietnam. Miller is co-founder of Operation Mend , a program that provides free reconstructive surgery to severely wounded and disfigured veterans of the recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Medal of Honor Celebration is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. September will mark the second time the event has been held in Knoxville—a two-time host city designation shared only with Boston. Knoxville last welcomed recipients in 2014. Actor and director Gary Sinise, who played the character of "Lt. Dan" in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," will once again serve as master of ceremonies for the Patriot Award Gala in Knoxville. For more information about the Celebration visit mohknoxville2022.org .

About The Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society was chartered by Congress in 1958 to create a brotherhood among the living Medal of Honor recipients; to protect and uphold the dignity and honor of the Medal; to promote patriotism and love of country; and to inspire our youth to become worthy and dedicated citizens of our nation. Its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. Today, there are 66 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. The Society is unique in that its membership hopes that there will be no need to welcome new inductees. For more information, visit cmhos.org .

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

TBD (PRNewsfoto/Congressional Medal of Honor Society) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medal of Honor Celebration Committee