UV Disinfection Lighting Company PURO Launches PUROHealth: Product Line Specifically Tailored to Healthcare Facilities

New PUROHealth division brings customized and proven UV disinfection solutions to operating rooms, hospitals, clinics, medical offices, urgent care, and long-term care facilities

DENVER, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting announced today the launch of PUROHealth, a new line of UV disinfection solutions specifically designed for medical facilities.

PURO recently partnered with Siemens Healthineers and other major healthcare systems to bring the power of UV disinfection to more areas of the healthcare industry.

"From the very start, our vision has been to utilize the latest UV lighting technology to help protect people's health," said Brian Stern, CEO of PURO Lighting. "The first iteration of our products was actually intended for the healthcare space, and while we've grown tremendously in our mission to promote wellness wherever people gather, I am proud to reconnect with our roots with this expansion of our healthcare solutions."

PUROHealth offers a wide variety of UV technologies for both continuous air disinfection for occupied spaces, and air and surface disinfection for unoccupied spaces. Each solution quickly and safely disinfects air of pathogens up to 99.9% – including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

PUROHealth offers six powerful solutions:

Fighter – Modular germicidal UV-C kit designed to disinfect the air and coils within an HVAC system for continuous disinfection of the air.

Aurora – In-room, continuous UV-C air purifier that provides continuous and powerful disinfection of air to reduce airborne pathogens in occupied spaces.

Whisper – Compact continuous UV-C air purifier providing super-quiet and powerful disinfection as it continuously reduces airborne pathogens in occupied spaces such as smaller waiting rooms and exam rooms.

Defender – Germicidal UV-C disinfection for HVAC duct integration to inactivate viruses, bacteria, molds and spores within air flowing through system, greatly improving indoor air quality.

Helo – Powered by Violet Defense® technology, this powerful pulsed-Xenon UV light technology uses full-spectrum UV light to inactivate viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi on both surfaces and in the air in unoccupied spaces. Perfect for ORs, imaging rooms, cath labs, senior care facilities and more.

PURONet – First-of-its kind UV disinfection control system providing an additional level of safety, real-time operational reporting and data collection to disinfection program.

"Designed with medical facilities in mind, our PUROHealth technologies provide an added layer of safety and security for patients, staff, residents and visitors from dangerous viruses and bacteria," said Stern. "Also, as Environmental Services teams struggle to find new full-time employees, our automated and easy-to-use PUROHealth solutions greatly reduce reliance on operators and staff."

About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting

Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO® UV Disinfection Lighting promotes health and safety by bringing proven and powerful UV light disinfection devices to all indoor spaces where people gather including hospitals, medical and manufacturing facilities, transportation, schools, entertainment venues, office buildings, and much more, all without the use of chemicals. All PURO Lighting products, whether it's our powerful pulsed-Xenon line powered by Violet Defense® technology, or our PURO Air products, providing continuous UV disinfection of air in occupied spaces, can rapidly disinfect any indoor area inactivating up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, fungi and more including today's SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For more information, visit www.purolighting.com.

