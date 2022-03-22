Western Marketing Joins Integrity to Bring New Technology Offerings to Their Extensive Network of Agents

Access to Integrity's proprietary systems and resources will allow the highly-regarded IMO to meet the life, health and wealth needs of more Americans

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Western Marketing, a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Missouri Valley, Iowa. As part of the acquisition, Mark Finken, President of Western Marketing, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Western Marketing deeply understands the importance of building and supporting talented agents," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "That same focus is shared by Integrity, where agents are crucial in helping us carry out our mission to protect the life, health and wealth of more Americans. We created our omnichannel insurtech platform to help companies like Western Marketing amplify their success. We're honored to provide them with the products and relationships that will fuel the growth of their business and we welcome Mark and his team to Integrity."

Western Marketing has a long tradition of providing superior products and services to the senior market, including Medicare, life insurance, annuities and hospital indemnity coverage. Launched in 1983, Western Marketing has exhibited substantial growth across nearly four decades of insurance leadership. The company now supports more than 18,000 agents nationwide, driven by a philosophy of putting agents first and providing exemplary customer service. Their expansive growth has been fueled by a desire to offer agents best-in-class resources that will be further amplified and diversified through this partnership.

"Integrity is involved in every aspect of the insurance industry, which means partnering with them opens doors for us that we couldn't open on our own," said Mark Finken, President of Western Marketing. "The industry has become very technology-driven — being part of Integrity ensures we will be on the cutting edge. In addition, Integrity is bringing together the greatest minds in the industry who are united in their goal to help as many people as possible. Their collaboration and insights will help Western Marketing reach its next level of growth. Our opportunities are endless together, and we are so excited for our future as an Integrity partner."

Western Marketing's experienced and respected management team is now connected to Integrity's network of industry leaders and icons. This extensive group helps prepare Americans for the good days ahead by developing innovative solutions that optimize insurance and financial processes, and protect the life, health and wealth of consumers.

Integrity's omnichannel insurtech platform offers Western Marketing a wide range of proprietary resources, including product development, CRM, MedicareCENTER, and data and analytics. Western Marketing can also utilize Integrity's infrastructure of shared services to streamline business functions. These offerings include IT, human resources, and legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

On top of those expansive benefits, being part of Integrity will allow Western Marketing to offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"The state-of-the-art technology and economy of scale Integrity offers will help us drive our business into the future," continued Finken. "Integrity's products and technology will take many responsibilities off our plate so we can maximize our efforts serving agents. We're also so excited about the Employee Ownership Plan. Our staff works so hard every day for our success and we can't wait to share company ownership with them."

For more information about Western Marketing's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/WesternMarketing.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Western Marketing

Western Marketing Associates Corporation, headquartered in Missouri Valley, Iowa, is one of the leading distributors of life and health insurance products in the nation. In 2021, they supported more than 18,000 independent agents nationwide in placing over $100 million in new insurance premium. Western Marketing is looking to accelerate its growth into the future by combining its family-like atmosphere and unmatched service with Integrity's world-class technology and resources. For more information, visit www.wmacorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

