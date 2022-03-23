BuildFire Continues To Earn Top Awards and New Badges in G2's Spring 2022 Reports

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive quarter, BuildFire has earned a "Leader" badge in G2's Grid Report for Drag and Drop App Builders. BuildFire was also named a "Leader" for Small Business Drag and Drop App Builder Software.

logo (PRNewsfoto/BuildFire) (PRNewswire)

Leader badges are the most prestigious honor in G2's reports. Out of 108 software brands in the drag and drop app builder category on G2.com, just nine received a Leader badge in the Spring 2022 Grid Report.

Ian Blair, BuildFire's founder and CEO, said, "The G2 quarterly reports are really important to me and everyone on our team. Knowing that recognition comes from genuine customer reviews is one of the best ways to gauge our impact on the app development world."

"Earning an additional Leader badge this quarter is amazing. It shows that all of our hard work to reach new market segments is paying off, and we're striving to expand that reach even further as we create apps for mid-market and enterprise clients," Ian continued.

In addition to the two Leader badges, BuildFire was named a "High Performer" in six additional G2 Spring 2022 Grid Reports, including mid-market app builder software, application development platforms, and mobile development platforms. BuildFire was also recognized as a "Momentum Leader" in three other Momentum Grid Reports, for a grand total of 11 different achievements in G2's Spring 2022 Reports.

About: BuildFire is an industry leader in the mobile app development space. The software makes it easy for businesses to create iOS and Android apps without writing any code. Simple enough for DIY users and robust enough for companies with advanced customization needs, BuildFire offers limitless scalability at a fraction of the price compared to traditional development. More than ten thousand professional-grade apps have been created with BuildFire since its launch in 2014.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuildFire