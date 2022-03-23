Electrify Expo, North America's Largest Electric Vehicle Festival Expands to More Cities, Larger Venues, Adding World's Leading Brands

Southern California kicks off the first stop of a 5-city "All-Electric" Festival Tour

Over 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend, and 60,000+ demo rides expected

Hot e-mobility markets, NY and Seattle added for 2022

Enhanced B2B Industry Day, the premiere Press & Media event for the e-mobility industry, added to Southern California and Austin tour dates

Returning & new exhibitor roster continues to grow including Polestar, Toyota, Kia, SUPER73, LiveWire, Specialized + more

AUSTIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo, North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, has expanded its U.S. footprint this year to meet popular consumer demand and rapidly growing interest in all types of electric vehicles. Serving as a platform for companies to debut exciting new products to thousands of e-curious consumers, the 5-city festival has become a destination where fans of all things electric - from cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, and even surfboards - can ride, drive and demo the latest products from the world's leading brands.

Electrify Expo E-Mobility Festival (PRNewswire)

A vibrant e-mobility playground for all ages, this year's festival tour is expected to draw over 125,000+ attendees and generate 60,000+ demo rides. Last year's tour won the 2021 IMPACT Award for 'Expo of the Year,' establishing Electrify Expo as one of the world's top experiential event platforms.

Electrify Expo has added all-new world-class venues in two additional major U.S. cities – New York and Seattle – to its 2022 festival schedule.

2022 Electrify Expo Schedule

June 3 - 5 Long Beach, CA Long Beach Convention Center

July 23 - 24 Seattle Husky Stadium

August 27 -28 New York, Long Island Nassau Coliseum

October 8 - 9 Miami Regatta Park

November 11 - 13 Austin Circuit of the Americas

"The industry is experiencing a major expansion of all types of electric vehicles but the fact remains that consumers want to 'try before they buy.' Electrify Expo answers that need by offering over 1 million square feet of exhibit and demo space to experience the best e-mobility products in the world in a fun, family-friendly, festival environment." said BJ Birtwell, Founder & Executive Producer of Electrify Expo.

In addition to the consumer days, Electrify Expo will produce an Industry Day at both the Long Beach CA and Austin TX events; an exclusive preview day for media and news outlets, industry professionals, along with city, state, and federal government officials. Programming covers a powerful mix of keynotes, panels, and press conferences about EV, micro-mobility, autonomous vehicles, energy, EV charging, and how the technology of electrification impacts every industry.

"The recent launch of our EV6 has been a big step towards leadership in this space, and the relaxed, fun, outdoor atmosphere makes it easier to connect and convey our excitement with EV fans through our ride-and-drive experiences," said James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications, Kia America."We thoroughly enjoyed our participation in all the Electrify Expo events last year and could not imagine missing the opportunity to engage and share the latest from Kia with EV enthusiasts again in 2022."

To exhibit or attend Electrify Expo visit:

Exhibit: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration

Attend: https://www.electrifyexpo.com/attend

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest e-mobility products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Media Contact

Mission Control Communications

electrifyexpo@missionc2.com

Polestar at Electrify Expo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Electrify Expo