Exero Medical Enrolls First Patient in Multi-Center, Safety and Feasibility Study of xBar, its Post-surgery Tissue Monitoring and Diagnostic System

OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exero Medical has enrolled the first patient in its multi-center safety and feasibility study of the company's flagship product, the xBar tissue monitoring and diagnostic system.

Drs. Ian White, Shimon Dolnikov and Alberto Moran, with the Exero Medical team after the first implantation at Beilinson Campus, Rabin Medical Center (PRNewswire)

xBar is a sensor designed to track tissue healing internally from the surgical site following an operation. It is first being utilized for the early detection of anastomotic (AI) leaks following low anterior resection gastrointestinal surgery.

The data collected will be used to refine the system's machine-learning algorithms and evaluate the system against the institutional standard of leak diagnosis.

"An anastomotic leak is the most fretted complication of colorectal surgery. Of the more than five million patients undergoing GI surgery every year, as many as 10% percent could develop this devastating complication. Of those, up to 40%, will need multiple revision surgeries, longer hospitalization stays in terms of weeks and, frankly some won't make it. Mortality depends on how early a leak is detected and how quickly intervention begins. The diagnostic monitoring system developed by Exero Medical is intended to provide timely intervention that could save lives and improve the prognosis of hundreds of thousands of patients as well as save the healthcare system billions of dollars every year," said Professor Nir Wasserberg, M.D., Chair of the Israel Colorectal Society and Director, Division of Colorectal Surgery, Department of Surgery, Beilinson Campus, Rabin Medical Center."

Exero Medical CEO Dr. Erez Shor said, "The severe complications associated with AI leaks cost the healthcare system in excess of $7 Billion annually. It's important to understand that these complications can be avoided by detecting such leaks early. Exero Medical's breakthrough technology is designed to directly monitor the healing of the surgical site so that post-op complications can be circumvented."

About Exero Medical

Exero was founded in 2018 by MEDX Xelerator, an Israeli Innovation Authority incubator, and Clalit HMO, the largest HMO in Israel. Exero Medical's goal is to provide high quality, actionable post-surgery tissue healing that can save lives, improve prognosis and reduce cost. The company's flagship product, xBar, which has an FDA Breakthrough Designation, is intended for the early detection of anastomotic leaks following gastrointestinal (GI) surgeries, a $2 billion market. Exero Medical is backed by seed investment from the MEDX Xelerator, Boston Scientific, MEDX Ventures, Intellectual Ventures, and CBG Group.

