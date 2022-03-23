Garage Gurus® Announces Continuation of Its Automotive Technician Scholarship Program for 2022

For the Eighth Consecutive Year, 12 Scholarships Available to Students for the 2022-2023 School Year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, the industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco's DRiV group, will again award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. Applications are now available on the Garage Gurus website for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. All materials must be submitted by May 31, 2022; winners will be announced on or about July 1, 2022. This year, Garage Gurus is again partnering with Autel US to also provide all 12 winners with an Autel MaxiSYS MS906TS diagnostic tablet. This premium tool offers TPMS, maintenance services, diagnostic reports, ADAS module identifications, and FCA Secure Gateway Access.



In addition to the application, students are also required to submit 2 letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." (Applicants must be legal residents of the United States, in the United States on a valid student visa, or possess resident alien status.) All applications and related materials will be reviewed and winners selected by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians, as well as other team members.

"We are thrilled to be able to once again assist and encourage those students interested in pursuing careers in the automotive repair industry," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "Every year, we see the impact that technician shortages have on the automotive aftermarket sector, and as such, Garage Gurus remains committed to helping address skills gaps and technician shortages through our full training classes and through this scholarship program."

"We are proud to be a sponsor of Garage Gurus 2022-2023 Scholarship program and its continuing efforts to encourage and support the next generation of technicians," said Daniel Beimiss, marketing director, Autel. "The MaxiSYS MS906TS has been one of Autel's most popular tablets since its release, and as many of our users refer to the MS906TS as their go-to tool, it seemed only natural that these scholarship recipients should have one of their own as they continue their journey toward professional technician. We wish them well and are confident that with our tablet in hand, these aspiring technicians will be ready to meet the challenge."

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

