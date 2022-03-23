GEODIS in Americas Awarded IATA Certification for Dangerous Goods Training Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS in Americas today announced it has been awarded Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) Center certification on behalf of the International Air Transportation Association (IATA) for its dangerous goods training program. GEODIS in Americas is among the first freight forwarders in the world to receive this prestigious certification for its airfreight employees on behalf of IATA, which supports aviation with global standards for airline safety, security, efficiency and sustainability.

IATA CBTA Center - Corporate Accreditation (PRNewswire)

IATA's CBTA Center program is a global certification program recognizing organizations' compliance with training provisions for dangerous goods under a competency-based training and assessment approach. With CBTA Center certification by IATA, GEODIS will now receive invaluable access to resources and education to further strengthen its existing dangerous goods training program for its more than 100 airfreight teammates across the United States. GEODIS has initially introduced this certification for its airfreight teammates in the United States, with the potential to expand the program to additional countries within the region in the future.

"The CBTA Center certification from IATA formally endorses and bolsters our efforts to make our dangerous goods training program for airfreight employees a first-class, industry-leading effort to ensure the greatest level of safety, environmental protection and regulatory compliance on behalf of our clients," said Torsten Helk, Senior Manager of Dangerous Goods at GEODIS in Americas. "This innovative, thorough and personalized training approach will enable us to bring the abilities of our employees to an even higher level, which will in turn allow us to contribute to a more secure and safe air transportation environment."

GEODIS employees will receive in-house IATA-accredited training on dangerous goods through a competency-based training and assessment approach. IATA training standards ensure freight delivered to airlines is in full compliance with international and local regulations, reducing the possibility of freight being delayed or rejected to avoid extra costs. Additionally, abiding by these standards greatly lowers potential damage to property, personnel or the environment. To create the most secure and safe air transportation environment, GEODIS in Americas airfreight employees will be regularly evaluated for competency and undergo training on an individual level to continue offering best-in-class dangerous goods services.

"We congratulate GEODIS for achieving the IATA CBTA Center certification," said Frederic Leger, IATA Senior Vice President for Commercial Products and Services and President of IATA's Cargo Network Services (CNS). "The certification completion is testimony to GEODIS' commitment to provide its employees with high-quality dangerous goods training that meets industry recognized standards. The safe transport of dangerous goods is an industry priority of which training is a critical element. As the industry works towards the competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) approach requirement for dangerous goods which takes effect on January 1, 2023, it is essential that stakeholders start transitioning their training approach to ensure that they are in compliance, as GEODIS has done."

GEODIS in Americas plans to have airfreight employees enrolled in the IATA training program by the end of 2022.

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com. To learn more about IATA CBTA Center certification, visit www.iata.org/cbta-center.

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

PRESS CONTACT

Lauren McKirgan

FINN Partners

615 512 8621

lauren.mckirgan@finnpartners.com

GEODIS Logo (PRNewsfoto/GEODIS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GEODIS