i2i Population Health is pleased to announce our Partnership with the National Rural Health Association

i2i Population Health is pleased to announce our Partnership with the National Rural Health Association

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health (i2i) is excited to announce the company has been selected as a Pipeline Partner of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). This partnership is another step i2i has taken to further support critical access hospitals and rural health organizations across the US.

National Rural Health Association (PRNewswire)

The NRHA provides leadership on rural health issues through many channels, including advocacy, education, and research. NRHA Partners are selected via a rigorous evaluation process by rural health experts, based on their expertise in offering value to rural health organizations focused on improving operations and quality of care.

As the US moves rapidly toward a health care system that pays for value versus volume of care, robust and configurable quality monitoring and reporting is critical. The i2i Tracks solution provides meaningful, actionable data at the point of care to improve quality. With over 300 quality measures "out-of-the-box", i2i Tracks provides critical access hospitals and rural health systems with automated tools for real-time quality monitoring and improvement, including DSRIP, HEDIS, MIPS, and SDoH metrics – as well as state-specific measures for CO (HTP), CA (QIP) and TX (TIPPS/CHIRP).

The i2iTracks solution also allows you to better manage care across the entire community, by identifying and intervening with high-risk and chronic patient populations. i2iTracks provides powerful chronic disease management and preventative tools that drive better outcomes.

i2i also offers PRiZiM, a cloud-based, advanced analytics and reporting platform giving healthcare organizations the ability to analyze rich data sets via dashboards, reports, and highly flexible analytics tools. Through aggregating disparate data sources into a single "source of truth", PRiZiM provides a robust set of analytics dashboards and drilldowns to automate quality measurement and create on-demand reports and dashboards to track performance across the healthcare enterprise.

We are honored to partner with an organization whose mission so closely aligns with our own mission—Serving Others for Healthier Communities.

About NRHA

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members. The association's mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research.

NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

For more information about NRHA, visit their website: https://www.ruralhealth.us/

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's premier population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market, through critical access and community hospitals, community health centers, primary care associations, and managed care organizations. With over 20 years of experience spanning 39 states and 30 million lives, the i2i platform starts with an advanced integration and aggregation engine that powers expansive quality improvement, care coordination, analytics and work-flow applications.

Improving outcomes through better quality program performance is a core competency of i2i solutions. The mission, Serving Others for Healthy Communities, drives the company's vision, culture, and actions to bring better health to all communities.

For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/i2i Population Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE i2i Population Health