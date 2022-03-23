ICHNOS SCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL PRECLINICAL DATA ON ISB 1442 FOR RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA AT AACR 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

ISB 1442 is a First-In-Class 2+1 Biparatopic BEAT® 2.0 Bispecific Antibody Targeting CD38 and CD47

Preclinical Data Suggest Higher Potency and Tumor Growth Inhibition for ISB 1442 Relative to Daratumumab

Enrollment in the First-in-Human ISB 1442 Trial is Expected to Start in Mid-2022

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a global biotechnology company developing novel multispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer using the proprietary BEAT® platform1, today announced that preclinical data for ISB 1442, a first-in-class 2+1 biparatopic bispecific antibody that targets both CD38 and CD47, will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, to be held in New Orleans from April 8-13, 2022. ISB 1442 is being investigated as a treatment for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia.

Ichnos Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ichnos Sciences Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The data being presented at AACR highlight the potential for ISB 1442, our first-in-class biparatopic CD38 x CD47 bispecific antibody, in multiple myeloma," said Stefano Sammicheli, Ph.D., Director of Innate Cell Engagers, at Ichnos Sciences. "This compound has shown higher potency and greater inhibition of tumor growth relative to daratumumab in both in vitro and in vivo models, suggesting that ISB 1442 may overcome common mechanisms of resistance to other CD38 targeted therapies, which is coupled with low potential for on-target off-tumor effects seen with other CD47 directed treatments."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to present at AACR, and to share ISB 1442 data that support our plan to move this drug into a Phase 1 study in the middle of this year," said Cyril Konto, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ichnos Sciences. "Advancing ISB 1442 is particularly important to Ichnos because it is built using BEAT® 2.0, which is among the most advanced antibody engineering platforms and the basis of our discovery efforts for novel multispecifics to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors."

Ichnos Sciences continues to advance its pipeline of agents based on the proprietary BEAT® technology platform. Using this platform, Ichnos Sciences is exploring the full design space for treating cancer and engineering multispecific antibodies capable of simultaneously engaging tumor and immune cells.

Details for the poster presentation are shared below:

Session PO.IM02.10 - Therapeutic Antibodies 2

April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM

2903 / 18 - ISB 1442, a first-in-class CD38 and CD47 bispecific antibody innate cell modulator for the treatment of CD38+ malignancies

Posters will be available on-demand on the AACR website at www.aacr.org beginning at the start of the poster session and the abstract is available to view here.

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the TCR

