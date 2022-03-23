Omnispace and Nelco Announce Strategic Partnership

Companies Collaborate to Expand the Reach of 5G throughout India and South Asia

TYSONS, Va. and MUMBAI, India, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnispace, the company reinventing mobile communications, and Nelco Limited, a TATA Group company and a leading satellite communication service provider in India, today announced a strategic cooperation agreement to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services. The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia.

Nelco provides satcom services to enterprise customers for business-critical applications across many industry segments, including Aero IFC and Maritime communication. This strategic agreement with Omnispace will focus on enabling the use of 5G direct-to-device communications using, Omnispace's global NGSO satellite network across various market segments. The Omnispace network will deliver IoT-based solutions and a seamless mobile connectivity experience beyond the boundaries of existing mobile networks.

"We are excited to be working with Nelco, a proven innovator which shares our vision, to deliver for the first-time, game-changing solutions for enterprise customers in India through the power of ubiquitous, global 5G communications," said Jay Yass, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Omnispace. "Together with Nelco, we are working to deliver reliable mobile connectivity solutions to enhance growth and innovation across the industries and regions it serves."

This agreement with Omnispace allows Nelco to expand its services by including 5G satellite direct-to-device connectivity solutions to its portfolio of satcom services for serving existing and new customers across South Asia, using the world's first global 5G NTN network.

"This is truly an exciting time in technology innovation for us and our customers. We look forward to working with Omnispace, to provide our customers the power of cutting-edge 5G global connectivity solutions including satellite IoT," said P J Nath, Managing Director & CEO, Nelco. "We believe that 5G NTN satellite network can bring transformational capability for our customers by enabling 3GPP compliant connectivity solutions across all regions & terrains."

Omnispace is establishing the world's first truly global hybrid, mobile network. The Omnispace global network will be based on 3GPP 5G NTN standards, offering seamless interoperability across cellular and satellite networks, delivering the power of 5G to any compatible device.

