Sera-Brynn Reaccredited as a FedRAMP 3PAO

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera-Brynn, LLC, announced today it has successfully renewed its accreditation to evaluate cloud-based solutions for federal government agencies as a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

After a rigorous assessment by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), Sera-Brynn remains one of fewer than 40 accredited assessors in the nation certified to help cloud service providers (CSPs) who want to deliver services to the federal government. FedRAMP is a government-wide program designed to support the federal government's "cloud-first" initiative by providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud-based services. Sera-Brynn Assessors help CSPs develop implementation programs to adopt cybersecurity and privacy controls that meet the FedRAMP standard based on NIST Special Publication 800-53 Rev 4.

"It's imperative that we maintain the availability of this critical assessment and compliance service to the larger technology market. Current geopolitical conditions notwithstanding, we've seen 300% increase in year-over-year requests for FedRAMP support from our North American-based clientele," said Rob Hegedus, CEO of Sera-Brynn. "The broader market is adopting a more government-focused strategic approach, and cybersecurity-related regulatory service providers such as Sera-Brynn are an important part of ensuring that transition is technically compliant and financially efficient."

With the growing threat of cyber-attacks, Sera-Brynn recommends all CSPs even if they do not support the federal government, strive to meet the NIST 800-53R4 standards and seek a FedRAMP or StateRAMP certification to make their services more competitive.

Sera-Brynn received the original accreditation to become a FedRAMP 3PAO in June 2017.

About Sera-Brynn

Founded in 2011 by former members of the U.S. intelligence community, Sera-Brynn partners with some of the world's most respected and recognized brands to help them secure their infrastructure and meet cybersecurity compliance requirements. Sera-Brynn is proud to be only one of only a few companies worldwide to be certified as both a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and a Payment Card Industry (PCI) Qualified Security Assessor We use these and other individual advanced certifications (CISSP, CEH, i.e.) to help companies develop cybersecurity programs to meet Federal and Commercial Compliance Requirements (800-171, DFARS 7012, CMMC). Our experts, with their specialized comprehensive experience, will solve your most complex cyber challenges.

