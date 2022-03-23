Seven Engaging Continuing Education Sessions Explore the Latest School-Based Interventions and Methods for Implementing Successful Collaborations

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) announces the launch of Therapies in the School 22nd Annual Conference-Online Conference 8, an on-demand continuing education conference that enables school-based therapists and professionals to learn the latest techniques from world-renowned faculty. Comprised of seven sessions, the online conference provides a multitude of thought-provoking interventions and tools to help the children on your caseload as well as efficient ways to interact with other professionals in the school system.

Therapies in the School 22nd Annual Conference-Online Conference 8 was recorded at ERI's 22nd Annual Therapies in the School Conference which took place virtually in November 2021. The virtual conference was attended by hundreds of therapists across the country with sessions taught by Melissa Gerber and Josephine Bardabelias; Susan Cecere; Jan Hollenbeck; Joanne Szabo; Barbara Connolly and Tim Richmond.

Virtual conference attendees shared numerous positive experiences. Julie White, a Massachusetts based PT said, "Take away strategies, ideas and evidence was excellent! I have already applied new skills to my students with poor body space awareness, and my visually impaired students." Kristen Bersuch, an OT from Kansas said, "I am so eager to use the treatment ideas to promote body awareness, stability, motivation, confidence and improved independence throughout the school day and beyond. I learned so many incredible tools to carry with me and it was presented in a fun and caring manner."

The online conference consists of seven sessions totaling 18.5 contact hours (1.85 CEUs):

School-Based Best Practices: A Beginner's Guide

Evaluating School Participation: Revitalizing and Developing Your Process

Visual Impairments, Motor Skills, and School Performance: CVI, ROP, ONH

Decisions for Today, Implications for Tomorrow: Long-Term Outcomes Over the Life Span for Students with Special Needs

Assessment of Sensory Processing Issues in High-Risk Populations: Down Syndrome

Digital Tools: Promoting Efficiency for Both You and Your Students

Awareness of Self in Space: Strategies to Address Gross Motor to Fine Motor Skills

Therapies in the School 22nd Annual Conference-Online Conference 8 is offered for $399/person. The seven sessions are also available purchase individually. Find complete details and registration HERE. For group rates, please email info@educationresourcesinc.com.

About Education Resources, Inc.

Education Resources, Inc. (ERI) is an accredited provider of continuing education that helps PTs, OTs, and SLPs transform the lives of their patients. Visit www.educationresourcesinc.com.

