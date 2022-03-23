ThetaRay Transaction Monitoring Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to the SONAR AML solution to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay, provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology to protect banks and fintechs against financial crimes, today announced the availability of its SaaS transaction anti-money laundering (AML) solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

ThetaRay SONAR availability on the Azure Marketplace will enable leading brands easy global access to the solution using Microsoft Cloud, along with streamlined deployment and management.

ThetaRay's packaged anti-money laundering (AML) solution enables payment fintechs and banks to easily launch payment transaction monitoring to secure global payments against money laundering activity hidden within transactions, while satisfying regulators and opening new revenue streams.

The ThetaRay solution uses proprietary "artificial intelligence intuition" machine learning methodology to analyze dozens of risk indicators associated with financial crimes. This AI approach paints a clear picture for compliance teams and enables them to detect abnormal activity within large sets of data and effectively calculate and pinpoint transactions indicating suspicious activities. As a result, SONAR can deliver 95% investigation-worthy alerts.

The solution also deploys full-stack detection, including an option for rules to monitor for both known and unknown typologies.

"Our fully scalable cloud-based SaaS solution accelerates time-to-value, reduces the cost of acquisition, and enables companies to increase revenues quickly," said Mark Gazit, CEO of ThetaRay. "SONAR empowers the payments ecosystem to enjoy the long-term operational benefits of secure cross-border transactions without having to worry about the maintenance of additional infrastructure."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome ThetaRay to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more, go to ThetaRay's SONAR solution on Azure marketplace.

About ThetaRay

ThetaRay's AI-powered SONAR transaction monitoring solution allows banks and fintechs to expand their business opportunities through safe and reliable cross-border payments. The groundbreaking software also improves customer satisfaction, reduces compliance costs, and increases risk coverage. ThetaRay's technology is the only packaged SaaS offering that analyzes SWIFT traffic, risk indicators and client/payer/payee data to detect anomalies indicating money laundering activity across complex, cross-border transaction paths in a single unified platform. Financial organizations that rely on highly heterogeneous and complex ecosystems benefit greatly from ThetaRay's unmatchable low false positive and high detection rates.

