Virtuoso Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Findings on Two Best-in-Class Bispecific Programs at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc., a private oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibody and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, today announced that it will present two posters highlighting the preclinical data from leading bispecific antibody programs at the American Associate for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.

The details of the Company's presentations at the AACR are as follows:

Poster Presentation #5385:

Title: Multiple modes of action of the CD38 x ICAM-1 bispecific antibody

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action

Presenting Author: Xiaocheng Chen, Ph.D. VP of Antibody Therapeutics

Date/Time: Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Central

Location: E-Poster Website

Poster Presentation #3430:

Title: CD47 x ICAM-1 bispecific antibody represents a novel approach for treating ICAM-1 overexpressing tumors

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies / Therapeutic Antibodies

Presenting Author: Xinhua Wang, Ph.D. Director of Antibody Engineering

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. Central

Location: E-Poster Website

Virtuoso bispecific antibodies confer greater tumor selectivity than monoclonal antibodies. This greater selectivity allows enhanced efficacy with strong effector functions, and improved safety profile. Posters will be available at www.virtuosotherapuetics.com after the meeting.

About Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc.

Virtuoso Therapeutics is an oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibody and ADC therapies. The team's expertise and insights could address some of the fundamental challenges of these modalities, such as efficacy and therapeutic window. By applying Virtuoso's technology and know-how, the bispecific programs are highly differentiated and have the potential to achieve a unique product profile.

For more information, please visit www.virtuosotherapeutics.com.

