Vonage Enhances Video Capabilities for its UCaaS and CCaaS Solutions with its Video API

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced new video capabilities for the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) as it continues to speed innovation on its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) applications for an integrated communications experience and improved productivity.

Powered by Vonage's Video API, Vonage has enhanced its UCaaS solution, Vonage Business Communications (VBC) and its CCaaS solution, Vonage Contact Center (VCC) by enabling users to seamlessly switch to video at the click of a button. This new capability elevates collaboration with colleagues, customers and prospects, enabling them to communicate visually for better communications, connections and engagement.

VBC users can now escalate to calls and meetings directly from any web-based application, such as a spreadsheet or project plan, through an embedded, customizable dialer interface. With Vonage's embedded Video API, the caller can then easily initiate a video and invite other colleagues to join if needed.

"At a time when staying connected is more important than ever, but not very easy to do in person, video has become a critical communication channel," said Savinay Berry, EVP of Product and Engineering for Vonage. "With the Vonage Communications Platform, we are innovating on Unified Communications and Contact Center applications to create better ways to communicate, connect and engage. Transitioning from voice to SMS to a web app to video in a single click, in a VBC or VCC app."

Visual Engagement for VCC embedded in Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, ServiceNow or Zendesk, also elevates conversations by enabling agents to escalate any interaction to a video call with screen share capabilities with a single click. The solution also empowers businesses to reduce time to resolution through personalized, high-touch interactions, resulting in happier customers.

"Visual communications are now essential to everyday interactions. It became how we communicate with our colleagues, friends, and family, and it's perfectly logical that customer interactions will also benefit by expanding beyond audio-only experiences, particularly in high-touch sectors," said Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. "Vonage's enhanced video capabilities will help elevate collaboration at the click of a button, enabling better connections and engagement."

To connect with colleagues and customers in the new modern workplace, businesses must employ technology that allows them the flexibility to embed programmable capabilities, like video, directly into existing applications and workflows – and with Vonage's Video API it is easy to do that. A recent Vonage report revealed that consumers' preference for connecting with businesses using video has soared by 300 percent since January 2020; while at work, 38 percent of respondents favor video calls when collaborating with their team or customers on an important project. In an increasingly virtual world, video provides face-to-face engagement for a more personalized experience or when a more complex issue needs a personal, one-on-one connection.

