WorkRamp Raises $40 Million for its All-in-One Learning Platform Built to Unlock the Growth Potential of Fast-Growing Businesses

WorkRamp's Series C funding round was co-led by Salesforce Ventures, Slack Fund and Susa Ventures with participation from Jack Altman (CEO of Lattice), OMERS Ventures, GTMfund, PeopleTech Angels and UpHonest Capital

The round takes the total raised to $67M and follows a year in which WorkRamp tripled its revenue and added Hopin and GRIN to its base of 300 customers, alongside Reddit and Box

WorkRamp is more mission-focused than ever, and the funding will be used for continued product innovation, customer success programs, and expanding the team

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkRamp , the All-in-One Learning Platform helping businesses and their employees unlock their true growth potential – has raised a $40 million Series C funding round co-led by Salesforce Ventures, Slack Fund and Susa Ventures. Jack Altman (CEO of Lattice), OMERS Ventures, GTMfund, PeopleTech Angels and UpHonest Capital also participated.

WorkRamp Logo (PRNewsfoto/WorkRamp) (PRNewswire)

WorkRamp has become a leader in the global learning management software market because of its unique people-centered approach and its integrated ecosystem. Its solution doesn't just modernize and replace outdated, clunky learning systems of old, it does so in a way that enables companies to get the very best out of their people.

Learning is a growth engine

WorkRamp knows that talent sits at the heart of success. The world's fastest-growing and successful businesses are underpinned by teams of satisfied, informed and productive people. Conversely, when a company is experiencing growth pains and missing targets it is often linked back to an unmotivated and frustrated workforce.1

The WorkRamp platform helps companies unlock their true growth potential, exceed revenue targets and attract and retain top talent by putting the needs and demands of people at its core. From a best-in-class interface that learners enjoy using, to its all-in-one integrated platform and analytics that allow teams to directly correlate learning to business results, WorkRamp is there for people at every stage.

The relationship starts with the onboarding of new employees and carries all the way through to employee learning and development, training of salespeople, customer and partner education, compliance training and more. Anyone in a company can create content in minutes, rather than days and the entire end-to-end process centers around collaboration. WorkRamp also offers a dedicated VIP Slack Community for customers to share best practices and seek support.

"In today's rapidly changing work environment, companies are struggling to keep up because they aren't able to properly enable and develop their people," said Ted Blosser, WorkRamp's CEO and co-founder. "When organizations can provide stellar and engaging learning opportunities, they become unstoppable. They are empowered to attract and retain top talent, exceed revenue targets, and inspire customers to become advocates. Learning becomes a growth engine for the entire business."

Building on momentum

This latest round brings WorkRamp's total funding to over $67M and it follows a year of tremendous momentum for the company. Since the start of 2021, WorkRamp has tripled its revenue and its customer base now includes more than 300 of the world's leading mid-market and enterprise businesses. Global brands including Reddit, Box, Handshake and Branch already trust WorkRamp to empower their workforces with new customers such as Hopin, GRIN and Vanta joining the platform.

As a testament to the impact of WorkRamp, Reddit has decreased the time it takes to train new sales recruits by a third while improving employee satisfaction scores through the platform. Career network and management platform Handshake has seen the same increases when training sales staff while also boosting its average deal size by 15% and doubling its revenue since partnering with WorkRamp.

"WorkRamp provides a singular, centralized platform that allows us to build training that can be deployed for onboarding and employee training, and externally to our customers via Branch University," said Tim Chingos, Sr Director of Business Ops at Branch. "WorkRamp also has an amazing team that's very dedicated to taking care of their customers."

Setting a new standard

The WorkRamp team recently appointed new executive leadership across the Revenue, Marketing and Product teams, and brought Annie Pearl, CPO at Calendly, onto their Board of Directors.

With this new funding, WorkRamp will be investing in continued product innovation, ramping customer success programs, expanding the team across departments, and reshaping the narrative of the corporate learning category from a solution-led to a people-enabled approach.

In addition to the investment from Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce administrators will also be able to pull LMS content from WorkRamp into Trailhead's Learning Experience Platform to craft and distribute advanced learning experiences and journeys to employees, partners and customers.

"The learning and development sector has been dominated by legacy solutions but WorkRamp brings a new platform that companies are already seeing amazing results from," said Chad Byers, General Partner, Susa Ventures. "As businesses of all sizes struggle with the real challenge of attracting and retaining the best candidates to their teams, companies are realizing that learning is a key strategic investment you can make in your team and future growth. We have been really impressed by the rapid growth of WorkRamp and believe it is setting a new standard in learning and development."

About WorkRamp

WorkRamp is the All-in-One Learning Platform for executives, employees and customers. Through self-guided learning paths, interactive coaching functionalities, and robust certification modules, WorkRamp allows modern enterprises to build customized learning experiences at scale. See why top companies like Box, Outreach and Reddit choose WorkRamp by visiting workramp.com.

1 https://hbr.org/2015/12/proof-that-positive-work-cultures-are-more-productive

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkRamp