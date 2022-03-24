The Honey Baked Ham Company®'s Hundreds of Master Glazers Use Precision, Fire Torches and Secret Blend of Ingredients to Hand-Glaze Easter Hams

Certified Master Glazers Hand-Craft Holidays for 60 Years

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Easter, The Honey Baked Ham Company® is getting ready to hand-glaze premium hams for holiday celebrations across the country. Each Honey Baked Ham® and Turkey Breast is individually crafted by professionally trained and certified Master Glazers. Using a unique torching process and secret blend of ingredients, HoneyBaked®'s 200 plus Master Glazers across the country create the perfectly sweet and crunchy glaze that has been enjoyed by HoneyBaked-lovers for more than 60 years.

"Glazing is an art," says Brian Heffern, HoneyBaked Master Glazer of 14 years. "It starts with hand-coating 12 layers of our special-recipe blend of ingredients on a spiral-sliced ham. The layers are sifted onto the top of the ham in a circular motion one layer at a time, as the Master Glazer evenly hand-coats the tops and sides of the ham with delicious flavor."

"This is followed by a torch that melts and caramelizes the glaze into every layer of the ham, fusing the sweet and savory flavors into each slice of ham. The glaze drips down the sides of the ham to cover every inch in golden glaze," added Heffern.

The delicate process requires precision, craft and weeks of practice so that every ham and turkey breast meets the standards of the Master Glazers. In 90 seconds, each ham goes from sliced and unseasoned to beautifully colored and crispy with a mouthwatering flavor. Watch the glazing process come to life here.

This Easter, consumers can enjoy their signature glaze with the following HoneyBaked holiday meals, perfect for gatherings of all sizes, available at retail locations:

The Honey Baked Ham & Turkey Feast includes either an eight- or nine-pound Bone-In Half Ham with a Turkey Breast – both hand-glazed to perfection – and four Heat & Serve Sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin or Baked Cinnamon Apples – all made from the finest and freshest ingredients.

The Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal comes with a choice of an eight- or nine-pound Bone-In Half Ham and four Heat & Serve Sides.

The Quarter Ham Meal comes with a Quarter Bone-In Ham and three Heat & Serve Sides.

The Boneless Ham & Turkey Duo includes a Boneless Half Ham and Turkey Breast.

The Turkey Dinner comes with a Turkey Breast and a choice of three Heat & Serve Sides.

The HoneyBaked Brunch includes a Quarter Ham, two Heat & Serve Sides, Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake and Sweet Glaze HoneyBaked Bacon.

For families getting a jumpstart on their Easter meal planning, enjoy $5 off any Bone-In Half Ham or Easter meal for early pickup at retail stores during Gold Pick-Up Days, April 12–13, 2022 (coupon required). HoneyBaked also offers a wide variety of Easter and family meal offerings that ship directly to your home. Visit honeybaked.com to order your Easter meal or pick up at your nearest HoneyBaked® location.

"Since 1957, HoneyBaked has been a part of Easter celebrations with our signature glazed hams," said Jim Dinkins, Chief Executive Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We appreciate the work our Master Glazers put into making every single ham the perfect centerpiece to this holiday meal."

The Honey Baked Ham Company wishes everyone a memorable Easter holiday.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 60 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company® has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked® Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat & serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in the café, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and TikTok.

