Founding Partner Crypto.com Helps Kick Off Investopia Summit; Crypto.com Announces Regional Hub in Dubai

UAE welcomes Crypto.com's decision to set up regional base in Dubai and its support for inaugural Investopia conference

Crypto.com aims to play a role in furthering global financial innovation through the application of advanced technology

Crypto.com's long-term commitment to the Middle East will be anchored through regional hub in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investopia and Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, today hosted the inaugural press conference for the Investopia Summit and to formally launch Crypto.com's Founding Partnership. Following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing between Investopia and Crypto.com last week, the two organizations gathered to discuss how they will collaborate on meaningful projects that will accelerate the development of future economies and financial innovation.

Launched by the UAE Government in September 2021, Investopia brings together stakeholders from throughout global finance, technology and sustainability sectors to formulate innovative new platforms for economic progress, inclusion and diversity. As the exclusive global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Founding Partner of the Investopia Summit, Crypto.com will play a prominent role in furthering the role of digital assets and their accompanying infrastructure by bringing sector-leading expertise and capability to such an important global platform.

"The United Arab Emirates is committed to championing the industries of the future and to developing an ecosystem that attracts pioneers, innovators and investors to bring them to fruition," commented H.E. Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and the Minister in Charge of Talent Attraction and Retention. "Cryptocurrencies, virtual assets and the blockchain are exciting new sectors that are already revolutionizing how money, information and value is stored and transferred. The UAE is now developing a robust governance and regulatory framework to ensure that we are providing a best-in-class environment for companies in this space to flourish - and to position the UAE as the ideal platform for disruptive ideas with global impact."

"At a time of unprecedented change in the world, with new centres of growth and important financial markets emerging, there is ever greater demand for innovative cross-border investment mechanisms as well as long-term sustainable solutions," said Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com. "The role of technology, advanced AI, and quantum computing is driving the need for digital assets and cryptocurrencies, which also supporting greater financial inclusion. Our partnership with Investopia will enable us to progress these aims and on a global scale."

Crypto.com further highlighted the event's inaugural press conference by announcing its long-term commitment to the region with the establishment of its regional hub office in Dubai. Crypto.com is focused on establishing a significant presence in the market and will be launching a substantial recruitment drive in the coming months to achieve this goal.

