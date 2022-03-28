S&P Global Provides Complimentary Access of Foresight Security to Charities Operating in Ukraine and Eastern Europe to Support Humanitarian Efforts

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To aid in the support of charities operating in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, S&P Global Market Intelligence is offering complimentary access to Foresight Security planning capabilities to organizations operating in the region. Select humanitarian aid organizations will have access to location-specific security and intelligence information, enabling the organizations to monitor the rapidly changing operational environment to assist in their efforts.

Foresight Security ("Services") assesses, forecasts and scores security risk at the most granular level across 211 countries and territories, provides up-to-date analysis of the current operational environment and forecasts potential changes to the security environment. It provides data and insight enabling a user to monitor risk exposures, understand security threat environments, anticipate change and monitor the potential impact of events as they happen.

Sarah Cottle, Head of Research Advisory and Specialty Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "Our priority remains the health and well-being of our people, customers and the communities in which we live and work. Trusted, actionable insight will support organizations that are mobilized to provide ongoing aid efforts to combat the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and eastern Europe. These efforts further underscore the importance of the collaboration needed to provide aid to those impacted by the invasion of Ukraine."

Charitable organizations that are interested in complimentary access to the Services to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine and Eastern Europe can contact Forecast Security directly at riskintelligencesolutions@spglobal.com.

Disclaimer: This offer of temporary, complimentary access is made on the same terms and conditions in accordance to all non-profit organizations. Access is granted for official, internal use only, for the limited purpose of responding to the current crisis exclusively. This offer is not intended as a gift to any government official or other individual, and personal and other non-official uses are prohibited. Complimentary access will terminate upon 31st May 2022. This offer is void where prohibited by law. Standard licensing terms and conditions apply. S&P Global reserves the right to extend, suspend or terminate this offer at any time, at its own discretion.

