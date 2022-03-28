STN Video Wins Digiday's Best Digital Video Monetization Program Award

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Digiday has chosen STN Video as the Winner of its Best Digital Video Monetization Platform as part of their TV and Video Awards .

A panel of industry leaders from media, advertising and technology selected STN Video as the best solution for monetizing digital video content.

STN's industry-leading online video platform (OVP) allows publishers unfettered access to premium videos, along with game-changing monetization, which can have a profound impact on their business.

STN is proud of the work that it has been able to achieve with publishers like The Las Vegas Review Journal, whose results in this case study were part Digiday's consideration when granting this prestigious award.

"After leveraging the STN Video platform, the Las Vegas Review Journal was able to realize triple digit increases in monthly video plays and video revenue, and double-digit increases in overall pageviews and monthly visitors," said Philippe Guay, CRO at STN Video. "Results like these are what we continually strive for to keep our publishing partners happy. The best content drives greater engagement, which ultimately yields better revenues."

Matthew Watson, CEO of STN Video, said, "It's an honor to be recognized by Digiday as the best digital video monetization platform for publishers. Digiday is everyone's go-to for the digital media industry. Thanks to all our publisher, content and monetization partners, particularly the Las Vegas Review Journal, for allowing us to share their results, including year over year video revenue growth of 536%, from adopting our platform."

Since the beginning, STN Video has provided its partners with a complete video solution to allow them to successfully engage and entertain their site visitors with world-class video from the biggest names in sports, entertainment, news and lifestyle.

STN's partnership with more than 300 premium content providers (such as the NFL, MLB, Bloomberg, Vox, Conde Nast, Associated Press and more) and 2,000 publishers (including the New York Post, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune, Last Vegas Review Journal and more) makes STN Video the largest, independent video distribution solution.

To learn how you can implement STN's OVP with premium video content on your website and earn more revenue, please visit stnvideo.com

About STN Video

STN Video is North America's largest independent online video platform, helping digital publishers, content providers and advertisers thrive with online video. STN Video delivers brand safe video from more than 300 providers, including MLB, Rolling Stone, Variety, Associated Press, the NBA and Bloomberg and in contextually relevant environments across 1,800+ trusted, local publishers, including the New York Post, The Boston Globe, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and more.

STN Video has a library of 1 million videos and counting, spanning sports, business, technology, entertainment, lifestyle and more. Using Smart Match® AI-powered technology, publishers simply place one single embed code on their website and relevant video content is matched with their articles.

STN offers advertisers a premium environment for their brands combining an industry leading scale of over 1.5 billion monthly available impressions with the granularity of local and diverse audiences across North America.

For more information, visit stnvideo.com

