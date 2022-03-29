SenesTech Announces Year-End 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Product Sales up 123% as the Company Drives ContraPest® Deployment in New and Existing Market Verticals

PHOENIX, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, announced today that revenues for 2021 more than doubled compared to last year as the Company accelerated penetration in existing markets and expanded into a number of new market verticals.

SenesTech, Inc. has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. (PRNewsfoto/SenesTech, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Since the end of 2021, the Company has announced a number of key deployments in government applications, accelerating penetration as more cities and counties recognize the growing success of ContraPest through media reports and marketing efforts. Also notably, Los Angeles County specified the use of fertility control in one of their requests for proposal, a trend that is expected to continue. Additionally, deployments to new customers, such as wildlife preserves and correctional facilities are expected to drive continued growth in the coming years.

ContraPest continues to see tailwinds from favorable legislative changes, growing environmental sensitivity, and an emerging preference for "clean tech" choices. Active customers have grown over 300% during the year. Driven by California's legislation restricting the use of major second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs), year-to-date sales to California are approximately 28% of overall sales.

ContraPestStore.com, launched in May 2021, continues to be a key driver of growth within the business. "Self-service" e-commerce sales were nearly a third of 2021 revenue, and e-commerce sales as a whole showed strong growth over the year. To accelerate initial adoption and first-time purchase, the Company has enacted package and promotional discounts, which have impacted near-term gross margins. The Company believes this will drive longer-term purchase renewals as the benefits of ContraPest are recognized by customers.

Key to the growth in 2021 has been the deployment of sales acceleration tactics to drive increased awareness and recognition of ContraPest, including enhanced marketing techniques; new advertising and public relations initiatives through the "Operation Rat Race" campaign; development of a new website and branding; the launch of an e-commerce site, ContraPestStore.com; completion of compelling real-world long-term studies across target market segments; and enhanced strategic partnerships and collaborations with influential distributors and pest management professionals.

More recently, the Company announced the EPA approval, and pending commercial launch, of The Elevate Bait SystemTM with ContraPest ("Elevate"), a baiting system specifically designed to address rat problems in above-ground locations. Elevate is designed to be easily deployed above ground with multiple options for mounting the system -- in the rafters of barns, granaries, storage and manufacturing facilities – wherever rats are feeding, transiting, or hiding. The novel suspended bait station is easily accessible by rats, but out of the way of people, pets, livestock, food stores, etc. The system is designed to permit easy drop in and replacement of new 8 oz bottles of ContraPest, reducing servicing time and cost.

"ContraPest is the right product for pest control with significant growth potential based on efficacy and environmental, regulatory, and social trends," said Ken Siegel, SenesTech's Chief Executive Officer. "ContraPest is the only EPA-registered product available for rat birth control. It works both alone as well as in conjunction with traditional methods, increasing overall efficacy 60% to over 90% beyond current methods alone."

Mr. Siegel continued, "I believe 2021 provided a strong foundation for future growth. Our sales and marketing reorganization is driving product awareness and lead generation, and we have a much better understanding of how to target customers and market segments which should drive improved acquisition, market penetration and repeat sales. Importantly, we have obtained real-world data in target segments highlighting both the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of ContraPest. Taken together these are driving accelerating revenue growth."

"As we look to 2022 and beyond, we will build on the foundation and momentum created in 2021, with two important additional drivers to watch. One, Elevate is expected to further accelerate our penetration into agricultural opportunities, as it provides an additional, often requested, method of delivery for ContraPest. Two, we are seeing enhanced interest from major PMPs to begin utilizing ContraPest as part of an integrated pest management program. I believe we are well positioned to continue to expand the strong track record of growth in the future," Mr. Siegel concluded.

Year End 2021 Highlights

Revenue during 2021 was approximately $600,000 compared to approximately $282,000 in 2020, an increase of 113%. Product sales, which exclude grant revenue, were up 123%.

Gross profit for the year was approximately $244,000 or 41% of total revenue, compared to approximately $1,000 , or 1% of total revenue in 2020.

Net loss for 2021 was $(8.3) million , compared with a net loss of $(8.4) million for 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance, for 2021 was $(7.8) million compared to $(6.9) million in 2020.

Cash at the end of 2021 was approximately $9.3 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those financial measures reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has been included because management believes that, when considered together with the GAAP figures, it provides meaningful information related to our operating performance and liquidity and can enhance an overall understanding of financial results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA may be calculated by us differently than other companies that disclose measures with the same or similar term. See our attached financials for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the nearest GAAP measure.

About SenesTech

We are "The Pest Control Difference" for the 21st century. We are rodent fertility control specialists fueled by our passion to create a healthy environment by virtually eliminating rodent pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups in a year. We invented ContraPest®, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest® fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we don't just eliminate rats. We make a better world.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation of a continued trend for municipalities specifying the use of fertility control in their requests for proposal; our belief that deployments to new customers, such as wildlife preserves and correctional facilities, are expected to drive continued growth in the coming years; our believe that our enactment of package and promotional discounts, to accelerate initial adoption and first-time purchase will drive longer term purchase renewals as the benefits of ContraPest are recognized by customers; our belief that ContraPest is the right product for pest control with significant growth potential based on efficacy and environmental, regulatory, and social trends; our believe that 2021 provided a strong foundation for future growth; our drivers for accelerating revenue growth; our expectation as we look to 2022 and beyond that we will build on the foundation and momentum created in 2021, with two important additional drivers to watch: one, Elevate is expected to further accelerate our penetration into agricultural opportunities, as it provides an additional, often requested, method of delivery for ContraPest; and two, we are seeing enhanced interest from major PMPs to begin utilizing ContraPest as part of an integrated pest management program; and our belief that we are well positioned to continue to expand the strong track record of growth in the future. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

SENESTECH, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares and per share data)





December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS













Current assets:





Cash $ 9,326

$ 3,643 Accounts receivable trade, net 77

25 Prepaid expenses 230

178 Inventory 1,001

945 Deposits 22

28 Total current assets 10,656

4,819







Right to use asset-operating leases 511

665 Property and equipment, net 334

538 Total assets $ 11,501

$ 6,022















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 32

$ 98 Accounts payable 333

404 Accrued expenses 578

292 Total current liabilities 943

794







Long-term debt, net -

673 Operating lease liability 523

671 Total liabilities 1,466

2,138







Commitments and contingencies (See note 13) -

-







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,207,283 and 5,099,512





shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 12

5 Additional paid-in capital 122,531

108,119 Accumulated deficit (112,508)

(104,240) Total stockholders' equity 10,035

3,884







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,501

$ 6,022

SENESTECH, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except shares and per share data)











For the Years

Ended December 31,

2021

2020







Revenue:





Grant revenue $ 24

$ 24 Sales 576

258 Total revenue 600

282







Cost of sales 356

281 Gross profit 244

1







Operating expenses:





Research and development 1,954

1,494 Selling, general and administrative 7,224

6,440 Total operating expenses 9,178

7,934







Net operating loss (8,934)

(7,933)







Other income (expense):





Interest income 4

3 Interest expense (11)

(28) Payroll Protection Program loan forgiveness 673

- Other income -

21 Total other income 666

(4)







Net loss and comprehensive loss (8,268)

(7,937) Deemed dividend-warrant price protection-revaluation adjustment -

436 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (8,268)

$ (8,373)















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 11,191,814

3,006,475







Net loss per common share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.74)

$ (2.78)

SenesTech Inc. Itemized Reconciliation Between Net Loss and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)













(in thousands) For the Years







Ended December 31,







2021

2020

Net Loss (As Reported, GAAP) $ (8,268)

$ (7,937)















Non-GAAP Adjustments:









Interest expense, net 7

25



Stock-based compensation 763

645



Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness (646)

-



Reserve for inventory obsolescence -

119



Gain on sales of assets -

(21)



Depreciation expense 303

288





Total of non-GAAP adjustments 427

1,056















Adjusted EBITDA Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (7,841)

$ (6,881)



