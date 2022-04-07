BioLife Solutions, Inc. Announces Change of Auditor to Grant Thornton LLP

BOTHELL, Wash., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies (CGT) and the broader biopharma markets, today announced that its Audit Committee (the "Committee") approved the engagement of Grant Thornton LLP ("Grant Thornton") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective April 6, 2022. The Company dismissed its prior registered independent public accounting firm following its request for proposal process in connection with the audit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

On April 7, 2022, the Company filed a Form 8-K describing in further detail the determinations of the Committee described herein in accordance with Form 8-K and the rules and regulations described therein.

