City of Tampa Redesigns Staff Operations with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Tampa, one of Florida's largest municipalities, has upgraded its systems and operations with the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Tampa has been able to strengthen its IT security, reduce costs, and streamline employee tasks by improving its finance and HR processes. With the newly freed up time and resources, Tampa's staff has been able to dedicate more time to directly serving citizens.

Oracle Consulting led the implementation using its proven Oracle Soar methodology, migrating the city from its existing on-premises systems to Oracle Cloud Applications on time and on budget.

"When we saw that Oracle could deliver significantly more modern and secure systems, at a lower cost and in such a short timeframe using Oracle Soar, it was a no-brainer," said Russell Haupert, CIO, CTO and Director of IT, City of Tampa. "From ideation to implementation, Oracle brought their A-team. Moving key business systems is no easy feat. I've been through many implementations in my career, and this particular one was one we could be proud of with the help of Oracle Consulting."

With Oracle Cloud HCM and Oracle Cloud ERP, Tampa is standardizing processes, removing data silos across departments, and empowering employees with more self-service capabilities. Among other improvements, the city has already replaced its once onerous invoice process; reconfigured its approval processes, which were previously executed on two conflicting approval engines; and revamped the user experience for its employees. In addition, Tampa has also improved IT security with Oracle's consistent, automatic patching and is benefitting from the delivery of hundreds of new features every 90 days.

"Local governments work tirelessly to ensure the needs of their residents are met, which can be challenging with limited resources," said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, the City of Tampa has an integrated suite of HR and finance solutions in the cloud that will help it drive innovation and increase organizational efficiency so that it can better serve its constituents."

Oracle Soar is the world's first automated upgrade to the Oracle Cloud for business and governments. More than 400 customers have already moved to the cloud with Oracle Soar. These migrations have been 20 percent faster and up to 30 percent less expensive than migrations that do not use Oracle Soar. To learn more, visit: https://www.oracle.com/applications/soar/

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

