Media Bridge Advertising Named Media Agency of Record by Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Bridge Advertising today announced that it has been named a Minnesota Twins' Media Agency of Record. Media Bridge will handle media-buying strategy, planning and execution for all Twins television, radio and out-of-home advertising for the 2022 baseball season.

"As we start a thrilling new season of Twins Baseball, we're excited to partner with Media Bridge to inform, engage and entertain our fans," said Heather Hinkel, VP of Brand Marketing. "We look forward to working with them on innovative new ways to reach Twins Territory."

"As passionate fans who can literally see Target Field from our offices, we're thrilled to partner with the Twins this season," said Media Bridge founder Tracy Call. "Twelve years ago, we were an agency of one. Today, our extensive media team is perfectly positioned to help this talented Twins team attract the fan support and enthusiasm they deserve."

In addition to its growing stable of med tech, franchise and entrepreneurial clients, Media Bridge has quickly built an impressive track record with sports teams and organizations. The agency previously shattered public event participation records with its "Come Ready to Play" campaign for the 2019 NCAA Men's Final Four tournament in Minneapolis. In February of this year, Media Bridge announced that it was named the agency partner for a special joint event featuring the 2022 NCAA Women's Final Four tournament and Minnesota's Title IX 50th Anniversary Celebration.

About Media Bridge Advertising

Founded in Minneapolis in 2010, Media Bridge Advertising has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 growth list six times in 10 years and was recently ranked by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal as the Twin Cities' fifth-largest ad agency by revenue. With extensive media buys in nearly every U.S. DMA, Media Bridge is unique in the media industry for being a national agency that buys media with a localized approach designed to deliver maximum value and results.

