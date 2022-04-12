1954 Project Awards $5 million to Black Leaders

Cedric The Entertainer to introduce 2nd Annual Luminary Awards

CHICAGO , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education [CAFE Group]—will award five $1 million grants to Black leaders in education during the 1954 Project Luminary Awards on April 28. Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer , whose mother was an educator, kicks off the 2nd annual event. Musician and education advocate Pharrell Williams and actress Vanessa Bell Calloway are featured presenters in the virtual awards show.

"The 1954 Project awards kicked off by Cedric the Entertainer will present $5 million to Black leaders in education."

The 1954 Project has raised nearly one-third of its $100 million goal through contributions from its founders, Don and Liz Thompson; the Walton Family Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, and many other donors.

"For this year's Luminary grants, we received over 200 applications from Black leaders in education," said Liz Thompson, The CAFE Group President. "We are so impressed by the caliber of the applicants that—in addition to the $5 million we're awarding—we're funding an additional $250K to outstanding finalists to further support the vast ecosystem of Black-led education nonprofits."

2022 1954 Project Luminaries:

Diversity in education

Adrinda Kelly, Black Education for New Orleans

Innovation in teaching and learning

Nikole Collins-Puri , Techbridge Girls ( Oakland, California )

Jamyle Cannon , The Bloc ( Chicago )

Will Jackson , Village of Wisdom ( Durham, North Carolina )

Economic mobility

Jerelyn Rodriguez , the Knowledge House Fellowship ( Bronx, New York )

The 1954 Project 2022 Luminary Awards are on April 28, 2022. Learn more at 1954Project.org.

The Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education Group, The CAFE – a (501c3), was founded in 2014 by Liz and Don Thompson. It is committed to supporting and mentoring students and professionals through various stages in life and to broadening the landscape of African-American philanthropy. Learn more at thecafe.org .

The 1954 Project is a philanthropic initiative that champions Black leadership to fulfill the promise of quality education for ALL. The 1954 project exists at the intersection of education, leadership, and giving. Learn more at 1954project.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meredith Leigh Moore

on behalf of CAFE Group 612-520-7569

meredith@Leveretteweekes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cleveland Avenue Foundation for Education