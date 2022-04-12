Agentero Adds Stillwater Insurance

One of the first national brands to join the growing digital network

OAKLAND, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, the digital insurance network, is continuing to increase offerings for independent agents, announcing a new partnership with Stillwater Insurance. The platform currently connects agents with 21 P&C and Life companies providing quoting, communications and automation tools to more than 1,000 agencies.

(PRNewsfoto/Agentero) (PRNewswire)

Agentero customers will now have access to Stillwater, including its suite of personal and commercial coverages which include auto, homeowners, condo, renters, umbrella, and business products.

Independent insurance agents use Agentero to access tech-forward carriers and to boost their revenue. The platform connects agents to insurers that prioritize digital capabilities such as quote APIs, online binds and being paperless, enabling agents to save time and deliver a superior customer experience through efficient product distribution.

Stillwater Insurance is one of the first national brands to join Agentero. The company plans to add more markets and continue partnering with national insurers.

"We have always been committed to enabling the agent distribution channel by connecting agents to tech-forward insurers – whether they are new digital players or national brands that have embraced technology," said Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero. "We are excited that Stillwater has joined our network and we'll continue to add more partners as we focus on connecting insurers and agencies together to improve the insurance buying experience."

About Agentero

With more than 1,000 insurance agencies, Agentero uses robust data and analytics enabling independent agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at insurtech CoverWallet, and has also worked for McKinsey & Co. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Union Square Ventures, Mundi Ventures and others. For more information visit https://www.agentero.com.

Contact: Candace Boyle

(610) 256-1068

candace.boyle@the10company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agentero