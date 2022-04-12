Burns & Levinson Announces Andrea Dunbar Rejoins Private Client Group

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Andrea Dunbar has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Private Client Group. Dunbar was previously a partner at the firm before leaving to serve as an Assistant Judicial Case Manager at the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Andrea Dunbar has rejoined Burns & Levinson as a partner in its Private Client Group in Boston, where she focuses her practice on all aspects of probate and family court litigation and estate planning in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. (PRNewswire)

Dunbar is a member of Burns & Levinson's Divorce & Family Law, Fiduciary Litigation and Trusts & Estates practices, where she focuses on all aspects of probate and family court litigation and estate planning in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. This includes divorce, paternity, child custody, alimony, modifications, will contests, representation of trustees, executors and beneficiaries, guardianships and conservatorships.

Dunbar joined the firm in 2010 after working as a judicial law clerk at the Massachusetts Probate and Family Court for two years upon graduating from law school. She received her J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2008 and her B.A., summa cum laude, from Salve Regina University in 2005.

