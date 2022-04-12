MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call May 5 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through May 19 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 2188415.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

