New Bramshill Investments Report Finds Preferred Securities Offer Compelling Opportunities In A Rising Rate Environment

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, today released its new report, The Case for Preferred Securities in a Rising Rate Environment. The report discusses how preferred securities, an often overlooked and underutilized fixed-income alternative, can offer investors compelling diversification and income opportunities in today's volatile and rising rate environment.

With yields and returns comparable to high-yield fixed income, quality nearing that of investment-grade credits, and low correlation with the fixed income and equity markets, today's preferred securities have evolved into a distinct and attractive income-generating asset class—boasting a variety of structures and serving as a meaningful component of an investment portfolio.

Preferred securities are a specialty of Bramshill, differentiating the firm from others in the fixed income investment management arena. The firm's multi-decade relationships, execution capabilities, quantitative modeling, and experienced research team help Bramshill maintain a competitive advantage in this asset class which already has and will continue to serve their clients well over many different market cycles.

For the full white paper, please visit Bramshill Preferred Securities White Paper 2022

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.6 billion in assets under management (as of (3/31/2022) The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com

