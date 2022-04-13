European Institutions Announce Research Project to Develop Neural Networks for Quantum Error Correction

TEL AVIV, Israel, PARIS and LYON, France and ERLANGEN, Germany, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , creator of the Quantum Orchestration Platform, Alice&Bob , a leading European developer of quantum processors, and top-European quantum computing research groups led by Prof. Benjamin Huard from the Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon and Prof. Florian Marquardt of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light, today announced the launch of Project ARTEMIS. The 3-year project will work to establish and commercialize a radically new approach to quantum control based on Neural Networks.

Project ARTEMIS will work to overcome two of the main challenges in quantum computing - quantum error correction and optimal control. To accomplish this, the research will focus on the development of a quantum controller that incorporates real-time neural networks capable of generating controls. This is set to resolve one of the main bottlenecks towards scaling up error correction and optimal control methods.

The expected outcomes of the project are:

The deployment of a universal quantum controller with a user-friendly interface and accompanying open-source code libraries for the implementation of the new approach on a variety of quantum processors and devices.

The public availability of a cloud-based quantum processor with a unique user interface, allowing for the programming and execution of a rich variety of real-time neural networks. This will allow researchers to explore the new approach toward practical quantum computing and quantum sensing, even if they do not have direct access to quantum hardware.

"The future viability of practical quantum computing is heavily dependent on achieving error correction in a consistent and efficient way," said Dr. Yonatan Cohen, CTO of Quantum Machines. "We expect the neural networks being developed as part of ARTEMIS to help improve our control over larger numbers of qubits, even in the face of environmental decoherence, to help facilitate the real-world deployment of quantum computers."

"Alice&Bob's roadmap is predicated on a lean inspiration: we aim to reduce the minimum quantum resources required to build a fault-tolerant quantum computer," said Dr. Théau Peronnin, CEO of Alice&Bob. "By making control more efficient, ARTEMIS advances that philosophy outside the cryostat and brings the reality of practical quantum computing one step closer."

The project will utilize the combined expertise of the participating companies and institutions in the fields of microwave engineering, machine learning, control theory, experimental quantum physics, commercial product design, and realization. Industrial level quantum computers will be used to realize the full potential of the project.

"We expect neural networks to help identify new strategies for quantum control," said Benjamin Huard, Professor at Ecole Normale Supérieure de Lyon in France. "In particular, we expect a sizable improvement for discovering the optimal control laws in imperfect experimental settings. We are excited to gather such a strong consortium to test these ideas experimentally and build useful tools for quantum computing."

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) powers quantum breakthroughs and accelerates the path towards the new age of quantum computing. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the architecture of the control and operations of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale into the thousands of qubits. Visit us at www.quantum-machines.co

About Alice and Bob

Alice & Bob is a VC-backed Parisian startup whose mission is to build a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Alice&Bob's unique technology based on superconducting cat qubits provides a lean and efficient shortcut toward quantum error correction. The 40 people team will deliver its first commercial product in 2023

