Gimmal Welcomes Industry Veterans Craig Carpenter and Dean Gonsowski to Extend Company's Leadership in the Expanding Information Governance Software Space

HOUSTON, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, a leading information governance (IG) software platform, today announced that Craig Carpenter and Dean Gonsowski have been named the company's CEO and CRO, respectively. Carpenter and Gonsowski have held executive positions at several successful IG, cybersecurity, and eDiscovery technology companies, and will draw upon their extensive leadership experience to take Gimmal to the next level as the market's only end-to-end IG platform.

As Gimmal's new chief executive officer, Carpenter—most recently CEO of X1 Discovery—will be responsible for the overall direction, operations and M&A activities of Gimmal as it expands its IG presence into the rapidly growing GRC market. Gonsowski, who was most recently CRO at GRC software company ActiveNav, will lead the company's go-to-market teams, strategy, and initiatives, including sales, marketing, and business development. Throughout their careers, Carpenter and Gonsowski have helped grow and achieve successful exits at leading legal technology firms, including Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT), Clearwell (acquired by Symantec), Kroll Ontrack (acquired by Carlyle Group), and Recommind (acquired by OpenText).

"I am excited and humbled to be joining Gimmal at this exciting time in the company's history, when the GRC market is rapidly expanding and organizations need to adapt their information governance processes more than ever to address evolving challenges," said Carpenter. "Today's enterprises and government agencies face myriad mission-critical information governance challenges, including legal risk, cybersecurity, privacy concerns, and remote workforces using hybrid cloud environments. However, unlike low-fidelity content management platforms or incomplete IG point solutions, they need software that can handle the full IG lifecycle, from creation, classification and migration, to discovery, collection and remediation. Gimmal delivers the complete package—an intelligent, end-to-end, purpose-built IG platform. I look forward to working alongside Gimmal's accomplished team to deliver market-leading information governance solutions as a trusted partner to our clients."

"The left-hand side of the EDRM is garnering the most interesting investment, innovation and expansion in the legal technology market," said Gonsowski. "It's rare to have an opportunity to join a perfectly positioned company with an innovative IG platform that is poised to see massive traction within the larger GRC market. It's great to be collaborating with Craig again and I look forward to working with the rest of the stellar Gimmal team."

Carpenter's and Gonsowski's appointments mark the next step for Gimmal as it looks to further accelerate its growth.

"Gimmal is reshaping the future of information governance in the expanding GRC market where the company has built a strong foundation serving our clients with the most comprehensive set of IG capabilities in the industry," said Dan Levy, Partner, Rubicon Technology Partners. "From the beginning of our journey, we felt strongly that Gimmal's growth could be accelerated with the addition of just a few, key 'force multipliers' to augment an already strong team. With the addition of experienced leaders like Craig and Dean, Gimmal is now poised for explosive growth to drive the company to even greater success and continued innovation."

Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies overcome complex, mission-critical information governance (IG) challenges including legal exposure, cyber risk and privacy concerns, exacerbated by information sprawl and remote workforces. Gimmal's end-to-end IG software platform handles the full information lifecycle from creation, classification and migration, to discovery, collection and remediation. Learn more about Gimmal's information governance offerings at gimmal.com.

