LiveU Unveils its new LU300S, Bringing 4K 10-bit HDR High-Quality Video over 5G to its Small-Sized Portable Transmission Solution

The latest addition to LiveU's portfolio of 5G field units enables compelling live cloud and on-prem productions at a fraction of the cost of other live transmission methods

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, today announced its new native 5G compact video transmission solution, the LU300S, for dynamic live coverage on-the-go, enabling producers to leave no global or local event uncovered. Featuring the latest bonded encoding technology, the LU300S reliably transmits up to 4K 10-bit HDR high-quality video over 5G networks for a superior viewing experience, while keeping production costs low.

LiveU's LU300S native 5G portable video transmission solution (PRNewswire)

In the fast-paced production industry, reliability and flexibility are key when covering live events. Based on LiveU's proven LRT™ (LiveU Reliable Transport) technology, the unit offers broadcast-quality video streams with support for up to six IP connections, including four 5G/4G cellular connections, WiFi and LAN – ensuring reliability even in low cellular coverage areas. Producers can be flexible with their resources with LU300S's small size (weighing just over 2 lb/900 g), easy operation, and carrying options (camera mount, cross-shoulder pack and belt pack) freeing up field crews to focus on the story and get the best coverage possible, from every angle. With a simple set-up, the unit can be managed both remotely from the convenience of the production control center, and locally by the field crews via the unit's intuitive interface, as part of a cost-effective remote production (REMI) workflow. Designed for high-intensity environments, the LU300S has a ruggedized design with everything needed to go live.

Samuel Wasserman, CEO and Co-founder, LiveU said, "Once again, LiveU brings technological innovation to a small-sized transmission solution. We have seen how the flexibility of the LU300 has enabled customers to boost viewer engagement for a wide variety of sports, entertainment and other live events. This brand-new offering encompasses the latest developments in 5G, 4K 10-bit HDR video quality, and HEVC encoding for even higher-level productions. Providing built-in 5G support, the LU300S delivers the highest bandwidth and ultra-low latency. The industry's most popular field unit, the LU300, has already proved itself in extreme use cases around the world, such as motorsport and airborne firefighting services, and we're excited to see the incredible new opportunities opening up with the LU300S."

Supporting LiveU's move to the cloud, the LU300S integrates seamlessly within a cloud production ecosystem. Users can reliably capture live streams with the LU300S in the field and transmit the feeds to LiveU's Matrix IP management and distribution solution.

Enabling richer video and audio productions, the LU300S offers up to 4Kp60 10-bit HDR transmission over 12G-SDI or HDMI for optimal color depth and richness, and up to eight audio channels. With dual-SIM support, the unit turns easily into a hybrid local/roaming unit for newsgathering on-the-go.

LiveU's end-to-end cloud-based solutions, including the LU300S, will be on display at NAB in Las Vegas. For more info, visit: https://get.liveu.tv/nab-2022/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, distribution, and broadcast orchestration cloud solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

joyce@liveu.tv

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

LiveU ( http://liveu.tv/ ) is the pioneer and leader of IP-based video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management, and distribution. (PRNewsFoto/LiveU) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveU