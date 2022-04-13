Odd Burger Continues Expansion In Ontario With New GTA Locations

TORONTO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, today announced new developments in its Eastern Canada locations in Ontario.

Odd Burger's new Whitby ON location for vegan fast food (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Construction is now complete at Odd Burger's new location in Whitby, ON. The North Whitby spot at 150 Taunton Road West takes advantage of a busy shopping hub anchored by Loblaws and Walmart, in a community with young demographic drivers. The grand opening is slated for late April, with specific dates to be announced on the Company's social media accounts.

Construction has also commenced at Odd Burger's Brampton, ON location at 9055 Airport Road, Building J Unit 7 and is expected to be completed by Summer 2022. The Brampton location is situated near major highways such as the 410, 407 and 427, as well as near big-box retailers, grocery stores, and gyms.

In additon, permits for the Odd Burger Toronto East location at 731 Broadview Avenue will soon be resubmitted, after the landlord has agreed to rectify structural difficiencies with the building.

Completion of these new locations will bring the chain's total number of operational stores to nine.

"These new locations are a great addition to the GTA and to continuing our presence in Southwestern Ontario," said James McInnes, Odd Burger co-founder and CEO. "As we begin expanding throughout North America to become a global brand, we are still seeing tremendous demand locally, and the potential for expansion into new communities here."

Odd Burger's new locations follow the successful model of compact footprints optimized for fast service, takeout and delivery, affordability, and simplified employee training. Odd Burger smart kitchens feature modern on-demand cooking technology, online ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions. For images of store interiors, menu items, and more please visit https://oddburger.com/pages/press-1.

Odd Burger creates, manufactures, and distributes its own proprietary plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives such as burgers, "ChickUn," sausage, and mac and cheese to make plant-based eating as affordable, mainstream, healthy, and satisfying as it gets.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives under the brand Preposterous Foods to foodservice channels. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD, on the OTCQB under ODDAF, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under IA9. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

