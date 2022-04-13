SAP Reimagines Services and Support Portfolio for Success in the Cloud

WALLDORF, Germany, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has simplified its services and support portfolio by pivoting to focus heavily on customer adoption and consumption. The portfolio is built for the cloud and designed to help customers realize value quickly and achieve lasting success.

The cloud-based portfolio offers SAP customers new experiences, extensions and services to address their individual needs and makes it easier for them to engage with SAP at their own pace. Customers can take advantage of project-specific services as well as proactive and mission-critical support within the portfolio.

The reimagined portfolio is designed to support customers throughout their journey with SAP, in cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. It follows the announcement earlier this year of the establishment of the Cloud Success Services organization.

"Backed by 50 years of expertise, our services and support professionals work together with customers and their partners to help realize results rapidly and deliver continuous innovation," said Claudio Muruzabal, President, Cloud Success Services, SAP SE. "Whether customers are implementing something new, taking a legacy system to the cloud or transforming how their business works, we're committed to helping them design and apply the right solutions across the business lifecycle. No matter where they are starting, how big they are or how fast they need to move, we offer a portfolio to fit what our customers need to unlock the value of their SAP solutions."

SAP's well-established offerings, including SAP MaxAttention®, SAP® Preferred Success and SAP Enterprise Support, and others will remain and continue to evolve and provide the foundation of the company's success experiences. New offerings, including embedded launch activities and SAP Business Journeys offerings, have been added to update the portfolio.

An Experience for Every Customer Need

To help provide customers with maximum flexibility, SAP offers three new levels of success experience – essential success experience, advanced success experience and select success experience. Each level considers individual customer needs and deployment approaches. All three levels are designed to prepare, guide and engage customers to accelerate their implementations of the SAP software platform and achieve lasting success.

Essential Success Experience

Centered around SAP Enterprise Support, the essential success experience level provides a rich foundational onboarding and support experience across the SAP solution landscape for customers. It focuses on proactive, mission-critical support, application lifecycle management, and fast time to first value. Embedded launch activities complement the cloud editions of SAP Enterprise Support to help customers prioritize and accelerate functions that add value faster, so they benefit from what's already been completed.

Advanced Success Experience

Leveraging SAP Preferred Success, the advanced success experience level delivers personalized solutions and process expertise for cloud solutions from SAP backed by enhanced support service-level agreements. It is a personal road map for everything from workflows and user experience to culture. SAP Preferred Success provides advanced focused guidance to help customers gain more value from SAP solutions and continuously improve their business outcomes. It is a customized vision that converts metrics and milestones into a tailored success plan. A customer success partner helps customers take full advantage of their SAP solutions.

Select Success Experience

The select success experience level is tailored to customers' individual transformational needs and outcomes. It helps drive optimization and value realization of end-to-end multisolution business landscapes. Customers can choose a full, multiyear strategic engagement with SAP based on SAP MaxAttention or shorter-term engagements focused on key compelling business events with SAP Business Journeys, or a combination of both.

Add and Choose for a Tailored Experience

In addition to the three success experience levels, SAP is offering success extensions that can be combined with the three experience levels to provide pre- and post-go-live cloud optimization services. Customers can always choose individual success services to address their most pressing needs, whether they are engaged in large transformation projects, complex scenarios or the introduction of new technologies and products. Partner-only services are available to enable and enhance customer offerings.

SAP plans to continue to develop the portfolio as customers grow their businesses in the cloud. The enhanced offerings mark the start of a new era of enhanced customer and SAP ecosystem collaboration.

