Senior Industry Veterans Join Growing Soundcore

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore Capital Partners, LP (Soundcore) a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of three new veteran private equity industry Partners, who will help lead all new platform investments and their respective operations.

"We are thrilled to have such an impressive team of accomplished private equity executives join us. We look forward to accelerating our platform creation investment mandate. Collectively, the Soundcore senior team now has over 135 years of combined industry experience, including collaborative roles working together at predecessor companies," said Jarrett Turner, Founder and Managing Partner of Soundcore. "Eric Korsten joins us from Branford Castle Partners, where he was a member of the Investment Team for over 10 years. Most recently, Eric was a Senior Managing Director and Member of the Investment Committee at Branford." Alex Bues built and led the business development effort at multiple private equity firms, including Wellspring Capital Management. Jeff Long graduated at the top of his class at West Point, was a former Army Ranger, a Partner at McKinsey & Co. for over a decade, led operating teams at Vestar Capital Partners and Centerbridge Partners, where he sat on more than a dozen boards, including PF Chang's and Boart Longyear. He has also been the CEO of various notable companies including Culligan, Tervita and Penhall."

"After over a decade in private equity, I am very excited to officially announce that I have joined a growing, world-class team at Soundcore Capital Partners," said Eric Korsten, Partner at Soundcore.

"I am delighted to be joining Soundcore Capital Partners, a best-in-class private equity firm known for its thorough and thoughtful approach to investing," said Alex Bues, Partner at Soundcore. "I look forward to working closely with the excellent team at Soundcore to find high-quality businesses and grow them into market leaders".

"Soundcore Capital Partners is an exciting opportunity to work with lower middle-market companies where a little coaching and capital can help them really bend the growth curve," said Jeff Long, Partner at Soundcore. "I am honored to join this talented team. We have deep, complementary experiences that will fuel the continued success of Soundcore's thesis-driven, buy and build investment strategy."

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 69 acquisitions across 9 platforms and focuses primarily on industrial services, business services, distribution and value-add manufacturing sectors.

