SPX FLOW's Suite of Mixer Brands Expands Capability, Products and Locations

The new mixing portfolio better serves new and existing customers across an array of industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the Industrial, and Nutrition & Health markets, has fully integrated the additions to its mixing solutions portfolio, creating a bigger, more technologically advanced offering for customers. By combining these legacy companies and brands — Lightnin , Plenty , Stelzer , Uutechnic , and Philadelphia Mixing Solutions — both new and existing customers now have access to the best solution across all brands.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In essence, the combination of these brands, which are already trusted names in their field, builds a powerhouse mixing solutions portfolio. Each brand has its own expertise, and customers who were established with only one of the companies now have access to all. Together they bring industry-leading technical know-how to deliver solutions in a wide variety of industries, including specialty chemicals, mining and minerals, food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, environmental and wastewater, green technologies end markets.

With every mixing solution integrated into the same portfolio, there is better collaboration among teams and ability to leverage combined strengths to serve global customers in a cohesive and consistent approach.

"SPX FLOW has taken the best of already trusted brands to build something truly unique for our customers," said Ankur Jain, SPX FLOW's director of product management of Mixing Solutions. "It's an example where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Alone these brands were already top-notch trusted brands. Together, they are now truly the best of the best."

Some of the greatest benefits for customers include:

Easy access to the best process know-how : Combining industry-leading brands ensures a wide variety of specialized mixing expertise to solve complex problems. Globally connected teams of industry experts offer a truly unique service to customers at their doorsteps. SPX FLOW's thought leadership in the field of mixing technology brings outstanding process results with an understanding that is robust and reliable for maximum uptime.







Offering a greater array of solutions : Customers no longer need to search out multiple companies to solve their mixing needs. Customers have the options to choose from different solutions to satisfy their specific needs. SPX FLOW's combined engineering capabilities best positions the company to work with customers, institutions and academics to develop new products and spearhead the field of mixing science.







More locations worldwide, including manufacturing, service centers and Innovation labs : A broader geographic base gives SPX FLOW a unique ability to support customers locally, quickly start up new projects and provide faster, quicker turnaround for service and repairs. Local Innovation and Design Centers in the region provide a convenient avenue for the customer to develop solutions faster — increasing speed to market, reducing cost on trials, while being more sustainable by reducing travel.







Dedicated aftermarket & service organization to enhance end-user operations: The new mixing group provides a wider array of aftermarket programs and capabilities. It brings a dedicated aftermarket organization and an expanded footprint that is available to assist with enhancing revenue generation potential and return on investment, improving maintenance lifetime cycles with increased uptime, decreasing maintenance costs and emergency work and providing mechanical equipment assessments and identifying at-risk equipment.

"Not only are we able to offer better services and opportunities to our existing customers, but we can reach more customers and end-users and support them with our services," Jain said. "By combining forces, we can offer our solutions and expertise in new markets and geographies, meaning a customer now has access to SPX FLOW Mixing Solutions and our expertise, trusted quality and aftermarket support at their doorstep."

A look at the combined mixing solutions suite, by the numbers:

A rich history and legacy with more than 1,000,000 mixers installed worldwide

More than 675 dedicated solution makers are serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide

A dedicated footprint of more than 1 million sq. ft. ( 92,000 m 2 ) consisting of state-of-the-art production facilities, and service centers

Four Innovation and Design Centers spread across the world to run customer trials, innovate new solutions and develop technical advancements (2 in the U.S., 1 in Germany , 1 in China )

To learn more about these brands, visit their pages on the SPX FLOW website: Lightnin , Plenty , Stelzer , Uutechnic , and Philadelphia Mixing Solutions .

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Melissa.Buscher@spxflow.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.