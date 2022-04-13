Survey of 1,200 SMBs finds 75% say they would be able to survive only 3 to 7 days from a ransomware attack

Survey of 1,200 SMBs finds 75% say they would be able to survive only 3 to 7 days from a ransomware attack

CyberCatch releases Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Ransomware Survey

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch today announced the publication of its Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Ransomware Survey (SMBRS). The SMBRS involved a blind survey of 1,200 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in U.S. and Canada. The SMBRS is the first survey focused exclusively on SMBs to identify the extent of resiliency to ransomware. Ransomware is a critical threat to all organizations, especially to SMBs who may not be able to recover from a ransomware attack.

CyberCatch SMB Ransomware Survey (SMBRS) Infographic (PRNewswire)

30% of SMBs do not have an incident response plan to respond to threats such as a ransomware attack.

The survey was conducted independently by Momentive, a leading market insights company and maker of SurveyMonkey. The name of the survey sponsor, CyberCatch, was kept confidential in order to prevent any bias in the survey responses.

Key findings include:

30% of SMBs do not have an incident response plan to respond to threats such as a ransomware attack.

Of those that have a plan, 35% tested the incident response plan over six months ago.

34% do not test employees for susceptibility to phishing to prevent ransomware being downloaded or provide access to an attacker inadvertently.

75% say they would survive only three to seven days from a ransomware attack.

47% say they would survive only three days from a ransomware attack.

"Ransomware is an existential threat to SMBs who are a critical part of the supply chain," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch. "Foreign adversaries and criminal gangs will increasingly attack SMBs with ransomware to not only extort ransom payments but also use as the entry point upstream to the eventual target, a large company, critical infrastructure, government agency, healthcare organization or other high value target. The SMBRS is a wakeup call for proper cybersecurity controls. The report reveals seven key cybersecurity controls to thwart ransomware."

To download the SMBRS and to learn about the seven key cybersecurity controls to implement to thwart ransomware, visit our website.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch is a unique cybersecurity Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that protects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from cyberattacks by focusing on the root cause why SMBs fall victim: security holes. It provides an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform coupled with deep subject matter expertise to help SMBs implement just the right type and amount of cybersecurity controls. The platform then performs automated testing of controls from three dimensions: outside-in, inside-out and social engineering. It generates the Cyber Breach Score to continuously measure cyber risk, and finds security holes and guides the SMB to fix them promptly, so attackers can't exploit any missing or broken controls to break in and steal data or infect ransomware. CyberCatch's continuous value proposition: Test. Fix. Secure. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Media Contact

Trish DaCosta for CyberCatch

KCD PR CyberCatch@kcdpr.com

CyberCatch logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberCatch) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CyberCatch