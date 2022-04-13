WAKE & BAKE THIS 4/20: STōK™ COLD BREW COFFEE TEAMS UP WITH FAMED DK'S DONUTS FOR FREE JOINT COMBO

This 4/20, National Cold Brew Coffee Day, Get a Free Cold Brew and STōK-Infused Donut Nationwide

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April 20 is a big day in certain circles... because it's National Cold Brew Coffee Day, of course! And STōK Cold Brew is absolutely obsessed with – you guessed it – cold brew coffee. In fact, it's the only thing the nationally beloved cold brew brand makes and why, not-so-humblebrag warning, they are masters of their craft. No wonder STōK treats 4/20 like their very own national holiday. It's the perfect occasion to celebrate their caffeinated passion, unique slow-and-low brew method, and the number one reason for getting up in the morning: cold brew.

It's no secret that people love to celebrate another well-known indulgence on 4/20, and that's why STōK decided, for the second year in a row, that this double-duty holiday deserves a truly special joint event. This year, the cold brew connoisseurs are blazing new trails by partnering with LA's legendary DK's Donuts to offer the ultimate "wake and bake" experience. Whoa, wait, not that "wake and bake" … The other kind!

Introducing The STōK x DK's Donuts Awake & Bake Combo, which pairs STōK's epically bold and smooth black cold brew (the "awake") with DK's munchie-worthy donuts (the "bake"). But it gets even better: these delicious donuts are infused with STōK to make your 4/20 experience that much sweeter. This crave-worthy, totally FREE combo will be available for nationwide shipping via DK's website and at DK's Donuts' LA store on – when else? – 4/20! Let's just say that the STōK x DK's Donuts Awake & Bake Combo brings together the best of buds.

"When it comes to cold brew coffee, it's all we do at STōK, so it's safe to say that National Cold Brew Coffee Day is our day," said Domenic Borrelli, President of Beverage Creations, leading STōK Cold Brew at Danone North America. "This is our second consecutive year celebrating the cultural intersection of 4/20 and National Cold Brew Coffee Day, and we're doing it the STōK way – with no chill. We found the perfect partner in DK's Donuts to help bring our 'Awake & Bake' collaboration to life. Like STōK, they never shy away from the bold, the unexpected, and the utterly delicious. STōK and DK's Donuts are definitely going to light up 4/20 this year."

On April 20, 2022, starting at 4:20 A.M. PST, The STōK x DK's Donuts Awake & Bake Combo will be available online to consumers nationwide at DK's Donuts' official website, DKsDonuts.com. The combo includes two coupons* for free multi-serve bottles of STōK Cold Brew Coffee and one dozen STōK-infused donuts:

Four Lightning Jolts: Raised donuts featuring a STōK Cold Brew glaze, coffee beans and a white chocolate-based lightning bolt

Four Java Joints: Raised donuts featuring STōK Cold Brew frosting, coffee beans and cinnamon crumbles

Four Midnight STōKers: Chocolate-based donuts featuring a STōK Cold Brew glaze and topped with white chocolate crisps

The first 100 orders placed will be totally FREE to customers – including shipping – on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The STōK x DK's Donuts Awake & Bake Combo will also be available in-store at DK's Donuts, located at 1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404. The combo includes one single-serve bottle of STōK Cold Brew Coffee and one Lightning Jolt donut. The combo will be available on April 20, 2022, beginning at 4:20 A.M. PST – free to the first 420 customers, while supplies last.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with STōK Cold Brew for this exciting collaboration," said Jennie Fou Lee, Co-Owner of DK's Donuts. "Pretty much everything tastes great with coffee, but we'd argue donuts are cold brew's perfect pairing – especially our donuts. DK's Donuts and STōK both share a passion for quality, experimentation and delicious surprises, so they're the ideal partners to celebrate this 4/20 and National Cold Brew Coffee Day holiday mashup. Be sure to come by our store or visit our website to get your munchies and cold brew fix!"

From lighter to darker roasts, STōK Cold Brew Coffee caters to those who are obsessed with high quality, coffee-forward brews. STōK's Arabica-based blend is steeped for 10 hours at lower temperatures, bringing out that bold, one-of-a-kind and unmistakable STōKness. STōK is available at grocery stores and retailers nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.29 per 48-ounce bottle. To learn more, please check out the product locator and visit STōKColdBrew.com.

About STōK™ Cold Brew

STōK Cold Brew was founded on the belief that there's a better way to do everything. Brewed low and slow, we believe in time and patience, not heat. STōK offers a variety of cold brews in multi-serve and single-serve formats to satisfy those who are obsessed with a growing taste for higher quality. For more information on how STōK delivers on bold and smooth coffee, visit SToKColdBrew.com and join the conversation @SToKcoldbrew.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About DK's Donuts

Established in 1980, DK's Donuts & Bakery is a family-owned, single unit establishment that prides itself on making the very best donuts in Los Angeles. DK's Donuts was the subject of the acclaimed documentary, The Donut King (Greenwich Entertainment, 2000), which tells the life story of the California's donut shop creator, Ted Ngoy, who not only built a donut empire, but also sponsored hundreds of visas for incoming Cambodian refugees into the United States. Located at the corner of 16th and Santa Monica, the shop specializes in fresh donuts, breakfast croissants and burritos, hot chocolate, smoothies and delicious snacks like bacon-infused donuts, waffle and donut hybrids, donut ice cream sandwiches, and so much more. To learn more about this legendary LA bakery, visit DKsDonuts.com and their official Instagram page.

*Terms apply. Coupon void in CT, KY, MD, MT, NJ, NV, TN, WI, WV

