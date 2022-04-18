Healogics® Named Sole-Source Outsourced Wound Care Provider for Vizient, Inc.® (Contract #SV3035)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group purchasing organization Vizient and Healogics® have successfully completed a contract for outpatient wound care services. The alliance makes Healogics the sole service provider for Vizient's hospital network, comprised of over 2,500 members, for the next three (3) years.

Chronic wounds have a $200 billion impact on the healthcare system annually. To combat this epidemic, local hospitals partner with Healogics to build comprehensive facilities that specialize in advanced wound care and hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Their partnership program delivers a customizable business model, proven to help hospitals achieve growth and economic value through continued collaboration and optimization. To date, Healogics operates over 600 outpatient wound care centers nationwide, a third within active Vizient-member hospitals.

Healogics is taking a more innovative approach, by leveraging Vizient's community of connections, to offer hyper-localized data expertly curated to each facility's need. By making these personalized connections within the membership, Vizient hospital members gain optimized insight to their own communities, by way of a seamless experience as a future Healogics partner.

"With nearly 7 million people living with an advanced wound, a partnership such as this fosters faster collaboration to deliver a seamless patient experience", said David Bassin, Chief Executive Officer of Healogics. "Healogics looks forward to broadening our relationship with Vizient and their members with an ultimate goal of positively impacting the lives of those in the communities they serve."

In short, a partnership with Healogics can reduce unwarranted variability in operational, clinical, and financial outcomes, empowering hospitals to better heal their communities. Taking advantage of this innovative Healogics partnership is encouraged among members to explore ways in which partnership can be a possibly for your hospital client.

Vizient members currently operating a wound care center or considering outpatient wound care as a new service line can connect with the Healogics Client Solutions team to review data-driven market intelligence to identify growth opportunities for your hospital or health system.

To learn more about Healogics and its partnership opportunities, please visit www.Healogics.com/hospitals.

About Healogics Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes, but a better way to provide care.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

