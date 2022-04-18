Inpixon Announces Rebranding of CXApp Products to Inpixon Experience, Inpixon Events and Inpixon CX Briefings

Inpixon Launches New Enterprise Apps Section on its Website to Reflect Inpixon's Broad Solution Set for Large Organizations

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence® company, today announced the rebranding of its CXApp products and the launch of a new Enterprise Apps section on Inpixon's corporate website, www.inpixon.com.

Next month will mark the 1-year anniversary of Inpixon's acquisition of The CXApp, a leading smart workplace app and hybrid events solution provider. It has been a productive year with numerous accomplishments building a foundation for growth, including:

Award wins, analyst recognition, and deployment of new features in response to operational challenges during the pandemic.

Growing the team to better support customers as well as clients' customers across sales, marketing, onboarding, project management, and customer service.

Celebrating the 50 th episode of The CXApp Live! Podcast, which features conversations with executive briefing center thought leaders and partners.

Hosted fireside chats with industry thought leaders, participated in technology-focused webinars and panels, and launched a Customer Advisory Board to continue to foster innovation and progress.

Incorporated Indoor Intelligence technologies into the enterprise app platforms to create smarter, safer, experiences.

With the launch of the new Enterprise Apps section on the Inpixon website, changes were made to the CXApp product names. These new names bring all CXApp products under the Inpixon brand. Below is a summary of the rebranding:

The CXApp Smart Campus is now Inpixon Experience . Inpixon Experience is the most comprehensive mobile-first workplace experience solution that creates a smart, innovative, and connected work environment. The Inpixon Experience app gives employees the tools they need to thrive, remain engaged, and connect with colleagues while boosting productivity in their preferred working environment. Inpixon Experience is the most comprehensive mobile-first workplace experience solution that creates a smart, innovative, and connected work environment. The Inpixon Experience app gives employees the tools they need to thrive, remain engaged, and connect with colleagues while boosting productivity in their preferred working environment.

The CXApp Events is now Inpixon Events . Inpixon Events offers a mobile app and browser-based interfaces to connect remote and in-person audiences in a cohesive, end-to-end event experience. With a robust event management tool like Inpixon Events, organizations can create virtual, in-person, or hybrid experiences that exceed audience expectations. Inpixon Events offers a mobile app and browser-based interfaces to connect remote and in-person audiences in a cohesive, end-to-end event experience. With a robust event management tool like Inpixon Events, organizations can create virtual, in-person, or hybrid experiences that exceed audience expectations.

The CXApp EBC is now Inpixon CX Briefings. Inpixon CX Briefings is an executive briefing platform that delivers a differentiated, consistent, and custom-branded executive-level experience for briefing and meeting attendees. Inpixon CX Briefings is an executive briefing platform that delivers a differentiated, consistent, and custom-branded executive-level experience for briefing and meeting attendees.

Leon Papkoff, Inpixon's EVP of Enterprise Apps, stated, "We are pleased to announce the rebranding of CXApp product names and the launch of our new Enterprise Apps section of our website. We believe this rebranding reflects our unified strategy and aligns closely with our business model. Bringing the CXApp products into a single website is an important and exciting move that will allow us to better serve our clients. We remain committed to supplying organizations with a comprehensive suite of products and solutions that provide them with actionable Indoor Intelligence—making their environments smarter, safer and more secure."

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, commented, "Our award-winning location-aware platforms have been adopted by numerous top-tier organizations across a variety of industries, such as finance, social media and entertainment/media, to enhance the workplace experience for their employees, customers and partners. Due to the increasing need for technologies that can support the changing demands of a hybrid workplace, we continue to aggressively penetrate the global digital workplace and event management software markets, which are experiencing significant growth. We continue to add more global enterprise customers which can contribute to our recurring revenue stream for years to come. Given the pace of digital transformation, we anticipate demand for our solutions will remain strong, and we anticipate our rapid revenue growth rate will continue in 2022."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence®, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion, IIoT and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

