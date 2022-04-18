Miller-Motte College Launches New Grant Program for Students on Campus in Tennessee

Up to $20,000 Opportunities Grant to Help First Time College Students Complete Career-focused Studies in Medical Clinical Assisting and Dental Assisting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller-Motte College in Chattanooga, TN is proud to announce the launch of the 2022 Miller-Motte College Opportunities Grant. This Grant encourages first time Miller-Motte College students to complete a career-focused program of study. This grant is applicable only to those students seeking to study in the Medical Clinical Assistant or Dental Assistant programs at Miller-Motte College in Chattanooga, TN.

Who is eligible to apply for this Miller-Motte College Opportunities Grant?

Adults who have completed some college

Adults who have completed no college

Recent high school graduates

Recent GED completers

Anyone seeking a career change!

Miller-Motte College believes in providing quality career training to meet the demand of local, regional, and national employer partners.

"Miller-Motte College believes in supporting the demand of employer partners in our Chattanooga market, and we believe no student who seeks higher education should be limited from this opportunity for financial reasons. That's why we have invested in the Miller-Motte College Opportunities Grant, and we look forward to bringing that opportunity to those who live and work in Chattanooga and the surrounding community," says Andrea Snow, SVP of Ancora Education, the parent company of Miller-Motte College.

What are the criteria to receive the Miller-Motte College Opportunities Grant?

To apply, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine the students' exact amount of grant funding.

Students must be enrolled full-time in their chosen eligible program.

Students must remain active and make satisfactory academic progress in their coursework to remain eligible for the grant.

Eligible students can receive up to $20,000 as part of the Opportunities Grant over the course of the program in order to complete their program of study debt-free.

In addition to this Opportunities Grant, Miller-Motte College believes in an all-inclusive program support model, providing a student technology package, textbooks and materials, and supplies to the student as part of the cost of tuition.

About Miller-Motte College

Miller-Motte College has a convenient location in Tennessee and offers training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades. Graduates have access to Career Assistance which includes guidance from our Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.miller-motte.edu .

