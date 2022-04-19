ACE HARDWARE BECOMES ONLY HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE TO OFFER 3% DAILY CASH BACK ON APPLE CARD

Ace Hardware strengthens omnichannel shopping experience; customers can now earn unlimited 3% Daily Cash back when using Apple Card with Apple Pay

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware customers can now get unlimited 3% Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for purchases in the Ace Hardware app, on AceHardware.com and at store locations nationwide1. Ace is the first home improvement store to offer 3% Daily Cash back with Apple Card.

"As the only home improvement retailer to offer 3% Daily Cash back on Apple Card, we are thrilled to offer Ace customers even more value when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay to shop online, in-app, and at Ace stores in neighborhoods throughout the U.S.," said Kim Lefko, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Ace Hardware. "This benefit coupled with our award-winning service and best-in-class brands will deliver even more value for consumers as they confidently maintain and upgrade their most valuable asset – their home."

Ace Hardware customers will receive Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash back on their Apple Cash card in Wallet.2 Apple Cash can be used to make purchases anywhere Apple Pay is accepted, and can be sent to family or friends, or transferred to a bank account.

Apple Card customers get 3% Daily Cash at Apple, and when using Apple Pay at select merchants like Ace Hardware, 2% back anywhere else they shop with Apple Pay, and 1% back when using their Titanium Card.

Ace customers will receive Apple Card's 3% Daily Cash with Apple Pay in addition to the points they receive from the Ace Rewards program, which allows customers to earn points when shopping at Ace locations or online. Benefits include but are not limited to accrued points that lead to discounts, exclusive in-store and online offers and instant savings. To sign up for free, visit acehardware.com/ace-rewards or an Ace Hardware store near you.

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with more than 5,500 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 70 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Since 1924, Ace has become a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

